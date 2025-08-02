50 Cent Relishes in Donald Trump Rejecting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pardon After Rapper Was 'Hostile' Toward President
During a Newsmax interview on Friday, August 1, with Rob Finnerty, President Donald Trump spoke strongly about his decision not to issue a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs.
After Trump’s comments made headlines, rapper and MAGA supporter Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson relished in knowing Diddy will likely have to serve a full 10 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
50 Cent took to Instagram to mock the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder with an AI image of himself sitting next to Trump as they hysterically laughed. He captioned the photo, “Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things.”
'He Said Some Really Bad Things About Trump'
As OK! previously reported, the G-Unit rapper claimed earlier this year that Diddy spoke negatively about Trump and therefore did not deserve a pardon from the president.
“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.
“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” the rapper said in a follow-up post. “While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”
'White Men Like Trump Need to Be Banished'
In 2017, Diddy said he really didn’t “give a f--- about Trump.” The music mogul also told Charlemagne tha God in 2020 that “white men like Trump need to be banished,” adding, “The number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Potential Career Comeback After Prison Would Be an 'Uphill Battle' Due to Cassie Ventura Abuse Video: Insider
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: Prosecutors Slam Claim Rapper Should Be Free Because He's Just an Amateur Pornographer
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'It Makes It More Difficult to Do'
During the president’s interview with Finnerty, he referenced Diddy’s ridicule for him, saying, “When I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know... It makes it more difficult to do.”
Trump also referred to the “Been Around the World” rapper as a “sort of half-innocent” felon and commented on how the hitmaker celebrated a victory despite it not being a “good” one.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Sentenced in October
Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after a judge denied his bail in July. His sentencing is scheduled for October, where he will hear exactly how many years he will be held in prison.