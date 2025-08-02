50 Cent Relishes in Donald Trump Rejecting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pardon After Rapper Was 'Hostile' Toward President

Article continues below advertisement

'He Said Some Really Bad Things About Trump'

Source: mega 50 Cent has been vocal about how much he would disagree with Diddy being pardoned by the president.

As OK! previously reported, the G-Unit rapper claimed earlier this year that Diddy spoke negatively about Trump and therefore did not deserve a pardon from the president. “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” the rapper said in a follow-up post. “While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

'White Men Like Trump Need to Be Banished'

Source: mega Sean 'Diddy' Combs said he didn't 'give a f--- about Trump' in 2017.

In 2017, Diddy said he really didn’t “give a f--- about Trump.” The music mogul also told Charlemagne tha God in 2020 that “white men like Trump need to be banished,” adding, “The number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”

'It Makes It More Difficult to Do'

Source: mega Donald Trump said Diddy's previous comments about him 'makes it more difficult' to pardon him.

During the president’s interview with Finnerty, he referenced Diddy’s ridicule for him, saying, “When I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know... It makes it more difficult to do.” Trump also referred to the “Been Around the World” rapper as a “sort of half-innocent” felon and commented on how the hitmaker celebrated a victory despite it not being a “good” one.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Sentenced in October

Source: mega The rapper will be sentenced in October.