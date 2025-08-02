or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > 50 Cent
OK LogoNEWS

50 Cent Relishes in Donald Trump Rejecting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pardon After Rapper Was 'Hostile' Toward President

photo of 50 Cent, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump might forgive, but he does not forget.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 2 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

During a Newsmax interview on Friday, August 1, with Rob Finnerty, President Donald Trump spoke strongly about his decision not to issue a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After Trump’s comments made headlines, rapper and MAGA supporter Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson relished in knowing Diddy will likely have to serve a full 10 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

50 Cent took to Instagram to mock the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder with an AI image of himself sitting next to Trump as they hysterically laughed. He captioned the photo, “Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things.”

Article continues below advertisement

'He Said Some Really Bad Things About Trump'

photo of 50 Cent has been vocal about how much he would disagree with Diddy being pardoned by the president
Source: mega

50 Cent has been vocal about how much he would disagree with Diddy being pardoned by the president.

As OK! previously reported, the G-Unit rapper claimed earlier this year that Diddy spoke negatively about Trump and therefore did not deserve a pardon from the president.

“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” the rapper said in a follow-up post. “While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

Article continues below advertisement

'White Men Like Trump Need to Be Banished'

photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs said he didn't 'give a f--- about Trump' in 2017
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs said he didn't 'give a f--- about Trump' in 2017.

In 2017, Diddy said he really didn’t “give a f--- about Trump.” The music mogul also told Charlemagne tha God in 2020 that “white men like Trump need to be banished,” adding, “The number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”

MORE ON:
50 Cent

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Makes It More Difficult to Do'

photo of Donald Trump said Diddy's previous comments about him 'makes it more difficult' to pardon him
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Diddy's previous comments about him 'makes it more difficult' to pardon him.

During the president’s interview with Finnerty, he referenced Diddy’s ridicule for him, saying, “When I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know... It makes it more difficult to do.”

Trump also referred to the “Been Around the World” rapper as a “sort of half-innocent” felon and commented on how the hitmaker celebrated a victory despite it not being a “good” one.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Sentenced in October

photo of The rapper will be sentenced in October
Source: mega

The rapper will be sentenced in October.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after a judge denied his bail in July. His sentencing is scheduled for October, where he will hear exactly how many years he will be held in prison.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.