'I Am So Disappointed': 50 Cent Ridiculed for Congratulating Donald Trump on His 2024 Presidential Win After Declining Offer to Perform at His NYC Rally
Is 50 Cent a Trump supporter?
Despite turning down a chance to perform at Donald Trump's rally, the rapper, 49, uploaded two photos of himself alongside the Republican, 78, after he won the election on Wednesday, November 6.
“I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s---. I still don’t know what’s going on 🤦congratulations!” the “In da Club” vocalist penned.
In response, 50 Cent was bashed by followers for showing support for the convicted felon.
“*Deletes every 50 Cent song in my playlist*,” one person wrote, while another added, “Please 50. We don't have money like you to tolerate/survive whatever this man is about to do.”
Another user noted, “Why did you have to post this? You said you were staying out of politics. I am so disappointed 😔,” as a fourth shared, “Show your true colors…. The year of exposure has been real.”
One more individual said, “What??? I thought he turned down 3mill?? 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️,” referencing 50 Cent’s claims that he was offered a large sum to play during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.
While on “The Breakfast Club” in October, the “Intro” musician alleged he refused $3 million from the Trump campaign.
50 Cent was also asked if he was offered cash to perform at the Republican National Convention in July, to which he replied, “Mhm.”
The star stated that none of the negotiations went “far” because he’s “afraid of politics.”
“When you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you,” he explained, noting he also “stay[s] away from religion.”
"That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye [West] to Japan," 50 Cent claimed, referring to reports that West was living in Tokyo and has been having listening sessions in China. "He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan."
While 50 Cent didn't attend the rally, others performers did, such as comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made some shocking comments while addressing the crowd.
Hinchcliffe was ridiculed for his performance, which featured several racist jokes, including him calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and teasing about carving watermelons with his Black "buddies."
While doing a livestream of the set, Democratic politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz slammed thed comic's remarks.
"Who is that jack-wad? Who is that guy? People in Puerto Rico are citizens. They pay tax and they serve in the military at almost a higher rate than anybody else," Walz said.
"Obviously, it’s super upsetting to me," Ocasio-Cortez — who is of Puerto Rican descent —pointed out. "I need people to understand that when you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico floating garbage, know that that’s what they think about you."