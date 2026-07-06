50 Cent Performs at Donald Trump Jr.'s Private Club After Turning Down $3 Million MAGA Rally Offer Because He Was 'Afraid' of Politics

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50 Cent once said every dollar was not a good dollar, but his next booking may test how fans read that line now. The Grammy-winning rapper performed July 3 at Executive Branch, the members-only Georgetown club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr., according to The Daily Beast. The club, which charges a reported $500,000 annual membership fee, has become a gathering place for wealthy figures in and around the Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.'s club reportedly charges a $500,000 annual membership fee.

But during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2024, 50 Cent said he turned down $3 million to perform at President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden campaign rally because he wanted to avoid politics.

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A Private Gig With Public Baggage

Source: MEGA 50 Cent previously said he declined a Donald Trump campaign rally appearance.

50 Cent has long kept audiences guessing about his politics. In 2019, he said Trump offered him $500,000 to attend his inauguration and that he declined because “every dollar is not a good dollar.” In 2020, he briefly voiced support for Trump during a tax debate before tweeting, “F--- Trump, I never liked him.” “I’m afraid about politics,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

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The Donald Trump Jr. Factor

Source: MEGA The exclusive venue hosts prominent political figures and allies.

Executive Branch was opened by Trump Jr. with financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital. Reported members include David Sacks, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, and Howard Lutnick. The club has also hosted high-profile political figures after major White House events. “Once an artist publicly explains why they draw a line, that reasoning becomes part of their brand,” said brand and communications consultant Sam Gauchier. “Once you tell people where your line is, they’re naturally going to notice when it appears to move.” Still, Gauchier doesn’t believe this performance alone will impact his brand. “His public persona has long been built around independence, entrepreneurship and making business decisions on his own terms,” she noted. “Accepting a lucrative private booking isn’t necessarily inconsistent with that identity.”

A Brand Built on Doing What He Wants

Source: MEGA Experts said 50 Cent's independent persona gives him greater flexibility.