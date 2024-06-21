Winklevoss Twins Donate $2 Million in Bitcoin to Donald Trump Campaign to End 'War on Crypto'

He further alleged that the banking system was being "weaponized" against crypto companies with individual banks being threatened not to do business with those affiliated with cryptocurrencies.

"If this tactic is not enough to scare a bank into line, the examiners will be sent in to turn everything upside down," Tyler said. "This will almost certainly lead to some 'finding' — show me the bank and I’ll show you the crime — that results in a massive fine or new supervisory rules and conditions that cripple a bank’s ability to operate. The risk is simply too great. Banks can either choose not to bank crypto companies or have that choice made for them."