Winklevoss Twins Donate $2 Million in Bitcoin to Donald Trump Campaign to End 'War on Crypto'
The Winklevoss twins have donated $1 million each in bitcoin to the Donald Trump campaign.
Tyler Winklevoss further explained his reasons for backing the embattled ex-prez — both financially and with his vote in November — in a lengthy social media post shared on Thursday, June 20.
"Over the past few years, the Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto," he claimed in a message shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. "It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it."
"This Administration's actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy," he continued. "There is nothing the Biden Administration can do or say at this point to pretend otherwise."
He further alleged that the banking system was being "weaponized" against crypto companies with individual banks being threatened not to do business with those affiliated with cryptocurrencies.
"If this tactic is not enough to scare a bank into line, the examiners will be sent in to turn everything upside down," Tyler said. "This will almost certainly lead to some 'finding' — show me the bank and I’ll show you the crime — that results in a massive fine or new supervisory rules and conditions that cripple a bank’s ability to operate. The risk is simply too great. Banks can either choose not to bank crypto companies or have that choice made for them."
- Judge Judy Sheindlin Declares Hush Money Case Against 'Good Businessman' Donald Trump Is 'Nonsense'
- Lara Trump Claims Father-in-Law Donald Trump Will Be the Republican Presidential Nominee — Even if He's in Prison
- Melania Trump 'Most Certainly' Holds Influence Over Who Her Husband Will Pick to Be His VP, Says Former White House Aide
"And yet the crypto industry is not alone," he noted. "The Biden Administration has consistently attacked American business across the board and villainized its greatest heroes. The crime is always success and the reward is always ridicule, fines, and even more red tape."
Tyler went on to praise capitalism as the "greatest generator of wealth and prosperity" in the world, insisting that it upholds the "freedom and dignity of every individual who participates" in it.
"President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice," he continued. "It’s time to take our country back. It’s time for the crypto army to send a message to Washington. That attacking us is political suicide. This is why I will be casting my vote for President Trump in November and I hope you will too. Onward!"
His twin brother, Cameron, also penned his own — albeit much shorter — post to social media promising to cast his vote for the former POTUS and confirming his own $1 million donation. Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Here’s the TL;DR," Cameron quipped, referring to the online acronym for "too long; didn't read," in response to his brother's 1,400 word essay on the matter. "President Trump is: Pro-Bitcoin, Pro-Crypto, Pro-Business, and he will put an end to the Biden Administration's war on crypto."