50 Cent Slammed by Fans After Claiming Donald Trump 'Is the Answer' Ahead of 2024 Election
“👀WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works 🤷🏽♂️somebody explain. @arimelber can’t explain this I’m stuck,” he wrote before seemingly throwing his support to former President Donald Trump, adding, “Maybe TRUMP is the answer 🤦♂️.”
In response fans slammed the 48-year-old for backing the polarizing politician.
“That Trump s--- isn’t funny. He’s set black people back decades already just with his Supreme Court picks,” one user wrote, while another pointed out, “How u a millionaire hating on people getting crumbs 🤦🏾♂️.”
“Trump is never the answer,” one more person said, while another shared the same sentiments, noting, “Trump is always the wrong answer idc idc.”
“Wtf 50 😣 chill son,” a fifth fan penned, as a sixth said, “Boy WILDIN!”
“Trump does not care for black people the sooner people realize that the better,” another user declared, as one more claimed, “Trump support wild cause the economy is this way because of Trump. 😂 Shit nearly unfixable rn. In other news I’m for anyone getting some chicken BUT.. I’m not sure how this fixes the crisis we are in.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time 50 Cent has shared a controversial post to his Instagram, as in October 2023 he rudely bashed Madonna’s appearance.
The upload included a side-by-side photo comparing a photo of the pop star’s body to that of a cartoon ant.
“👀Who the f--- did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed 🤨,” he said of the 65-year-old’s figure. “I want the f------ doctor's name right now. I mean d--- it man! LOL.”
The post also included a video of Madonna performing at the 02 Arena in London while the camera zoomed in on her back side.
In response to the insulting message, the “Like a Virgin” singer’s fans went after 50 Cent in his comments section.
“You could focus on many good things about Madonna, things that have inspired people for decades but you chose to focus on the superficial and make fun of her body. That attitude speaks worse about you than about her surgeon,” one user penned, while another added, “You trying to sell tickets or something? Need the publicity! I keep getting ads on fb for your ‘show’ that’s desperate, I’ve never listened to you in my life or couldn’t make a single song.”
A third user said, “Omg. Who are you? no one knows your songs. Shut your mouth please,” while a fourth wrote, “Me wondering who asked? Stop bullying THE QUEEN OF POP. She’s on a world tour celebrating her 40-year long career. Put some respect on this woman. You’ll never be as successful as her. Stay bitter.”