50 Cent Slams Rumors He's Using Ozempic After 43-Pound Weight Loss: 'I Was in the Gym'
50 Cent made it clear that he's not using Ozempic for weight loss. Instead, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shed the pounds all on his own.
“Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f--- out, man. Who says Ozempic?” the “In Da Club” rapper, 48, said in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, January 24.
“I was running. I was running,” he added. “I was doing what I had to do.”
The musical artist shared that he previously weighed 253 pounds but is now down to 210.
On January 22, the actor posted a photo of himself showing off his svelte figure on social media, writing, "If you not with me, you are against me Fool, if you ain’t Down why you around 🤷🏽♂️GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎥 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."
Immediately, fans flocked to the comments section to ask him about his new regimen.
According to a source, the Grammy winner isn't on Ozempic and has been participating in an intense training program for eight months.
Last year, 50 Cent made headlines when people body-shamed him after performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
“50 cent got fat now he a dollar,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another stated: “50 Cent out here looking like a FAT BAT.”
Fortunately, 50 Cent wasn't bothered by the noise.
“I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight. that’s why I laugh with them,” he said via social media after the show. “Fat shaming only applies when you're ashamed of your fat.”
Meanwhile, 50 Cent also declared he was planning on "practicing abstinence" this year.
“I feel great I think more people should try it," he shared. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”