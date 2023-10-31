10 Celebrities Who Were Accused of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight: From Oprah Winfrey to Jessica Simpson
Alexia Nepola
Alexia Nepola sparked rumors that she and Marysol Patton used Ozempic, as seen in a March episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. She clarified to Page Six that they were receiving B-12 injections, which the doctor in the scene said was a "fat-burning shot."
"It's for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients," Nepola explained. "The doctor had given it to Marysol because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody's health."
Brittany Cartwright
On Instagram, Brittany Cartwright posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Some users accused her of taking the FDA-approved prescription medication to have a fitter physique, but she immediately denied the buzz and explained why she looked thinner.
"It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol," the Vanderpump Rules alum said.
Jessica Simpson
After losing a total of 100 pounds following the birth of her third child, Jessica Simpson spoke up about the internet trolls who shamed her for looking "too skinny." Some even assumed she had been taking Ozempic.
The 43-year-old "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer told Bustle that the medication — which is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend — was not her transformation secret.
"It's willpower," Simpson said. "Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
The mom-of-three expressed how painful it was to receive criticism about her weight, but she did not let it consume her.
Julia Fox
Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox assured her fans that she is not taking a shortcut to achieve and maintain a ripped and fit physique. She told Entertainment Tonight (via The Cut) that she works hard for her body.
"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight-loss things … people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," she shared. "I'm not, and I never have. I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer took to her "Baby, this is Keke Palmer" podcast to reveal the truth about her postpartum body. Months after welcoming her first baby, she declared that Ozempic "sucks," especially because of the latest trend.
"I get the girls want to get into shape," the 30-year-old Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella star said. "But I hate that sometimes, you know, Ozempic, from my knowledge, I know it's been made for people that have diabetes. Ever since the girls have been using it to lose weight, the folks with diabetes ain't able to get [it], the prices have gone up."
Kyle Richards
Before dealing with her split from Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards faced internet users claiming she had been using Ozempic for her slimmed-down figure.
She confidently told Page Six that she had never tried and taken the drug to achieve her jaw-dropping transformation.
"I'm not on any weight loss drug," she reiterated. "If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it."
Michelle Visage
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage clarified that she was not on weight loss drugs after one TikTok user called her an "Ozempic Queen." She shut down the claims and explained that she could not take the medication if she wanted to because of her health diagnosis.
"Main reason is because I have Hashimoto's disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid," she revealed. "One of the side effects of these weight loss drugs is thyroid cancer. I'm not a candidate for any of that. So this journey started when I started having panic attacks and said, I'm not going to do this anymore."
She also reminded everyone that there should be no place for shaming anymore.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, who recently lost 45 pounds after years of weight struggles, admitted using Ozempic but eventually refused to take the "easy way out." She spoke about the trend on Oprah Daily's "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight" and told the panelists that people should be more accepting of their bodies.
"Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own,'" she continued.
Tamra Judge
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge slammed those who claimed that her hospitalization due to intestinal obstruction was caused by taking Ozempic.
"These comments that I'm on Ozempic are disgusting. I've suffered from intestinal problems for years. I've had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years," she fired back. "Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled."
Judge shared that her mother died of the same issues, and she insisted that she has never taken Ozempic nor used it to lose weight.
Khloé Kardashian
On February 13, Khloé Kardashian was criticized alongside her sister Kim Kardashian for being "Ozempic sisters." The condemnation came a month after the Good American co-founder set the record straight about her health habits on Instagram.
"Let's not discredit my years of working out," she responded to a fan who claimed she was using the diabetic drug. "I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."