10 Celebrities Who Were Accused of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight: From Oprah Winfrey to Jessica Simpson

After losing a total of 100 pounds following the birth of her third child, Jessica Simpson spoke up about the internet trolls who shamed her for looking "too skinny." Some even assumed she had been taking Ozempic.

The 43-year-old "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer told Bustle that the medication — which is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend — was not her transformation secret.

"It's willpower," Simpson said. "Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

The mom-of-three expressed how painful it was to receive criticism about her weight, but she did not let it consume her.