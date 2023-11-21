Drew and Lea Lachey Admit Working Together on Their New Musical Has Been 'Special': 'It's Fun and Exciting to Create Something New'

Of course, Lea and Drew, who share two kids — Isabella Claire and Hudson Nicholas — noted it's not always easy working with your significant other. "It can be stressful, but since we've known each other for so long, we're able to be like, 'Maybe not now. Maybe don't ask that question now,'" Lea said.

"We've also been working together for 20 plus years too, so this is not our first time doing this. I'm used to her being the boss and doing what she tells me to do. That's the way this whole thing works too. Plus we both have different lanes," the 98 Degrees member added. "We both fall into different worlds, and they compliment each other as opposed to stepping on each other's toes."