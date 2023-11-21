Drew and Lea Lachey Admit Working Together on Their New Musical Has Been 'Special': 'It's Fun and Exciting to Create Something New'
Since Drew and Lea Lachey have been married since 2000, it's no surprise they work so well together, which is why the pair decided to partner up and bring their idea to life.
The duo's new inspirational musical label•less, which opened in New York City on Monday, November 20, at Theatre Row, Theatre 3, was born after they held a workshop at their studio years ago.
"We've been on the road for a while, and this is our seventh city on this tour. We're in New York City tonight for our sold out show; each show has been one night only, so we're really excited about that. Five years ago, we were teaching a theater class and were doing an exercise about putting yourself in someone else's shoes, talking about compassion, empathy, all those things. We asked our students to write down one way they felt like they weren't seen or discriminated against. They wrote them down, put them on a piece of paper and spread them out on a counter. We were really upset to see the notes. So, from there, we had an idea to put those stories to good use," the musical artist, 47, exclusively told OK! prior to the show.
"It's the perfect melting pot of our theater backgrounds and mixing in that concert world," Lea added. "It's fun and exciting to create something new. Drew has also written a lot of original songs for the musical, and it feels amazing to create something that is hopefully going to open people's hearts and minds and get people to maybe be a little bit kinder, which is special to both of us."
Of course, Lea and Drew, who share two kids — Isabella Claire and Hudson Nicholas — noted it's not always easy working with your significant other. "It can be stressful, but since we've known each other for so long, we're able to be like, 'Maybe not now. Maybe don't ask that question now,'" Lea said.
"We've also been working together for 20 plus years too, so this is not our first time doing this. I'm used to her being the boss and doing what she tells me to do. That's the way this whole thing works too. Plus we both have different lanes," the 98 Degrees member added. "We both fall into different worlds, and they compliment each other as opposed to stepping on each other's toes."
The two even attempted to not talk about the show over coffee, but Lea couldn't refuse. "She waited five minutes, and then we got right back into it!" he quipped. "We say this is our third child."
The 90-minute musical stars a diverse cast of 17-27-year-olds as they get candid about a slew of problems people face on a daily basis: from sexism to mental health to bullying.
So far, the response has been "overwhelming," Lea said. "They leap out of their seats on that final number. I couldn't wish for anything else. We're really growing that fan base all over the country now. We played Pittsburgh two nights ago, and we had an entire family that had seen it in Columbus, Ohio, drive to Pittsburgh because they wanted to see it again. Having it here in New York is the big dream. We're so excited, and the cast is phenomenal. We're ready for it!"
The musical is different than anything before, as it's not your typical show. "These are true stories. These are the stories of the cast, whether it's the cast members that are currently on stage or cast members from the last time we did it. label•less is jus the mouthpiece for them — whether it's dealing with mental health, bullying or racism, the reaction from the audience is genuine and they can connect with that person's triumphs and that person's struggles. They are able to go on that emotional journey with them," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained.
"We're talking about heavy topics, but at the same time, we're trying to bring some hope and some light to it and start conversations and look at each other for who we truly are and not put labels on each other," Lea added.
Drew even got the chance to write some original songs for the show, sharing that he feels this is some of the "best work" he's ever done. "It supports the choreography and the storyline. I am proud of it. Hopefully people enjoy it. When I was out on the road with 98 Degrees, I was writing these songs," he noted.
As for what the future holds, the stars are hopeful this is only the beginning of label•less.
"We would love it to be on Broadway or Off-Broadway in New York. We believe it has the potential to embark on a worldwide tour," Lea declared. "We know a little bit about touring, so that's pretty cool, as well as the possibility of a documentary. It would be so unique and interesting for the world to see this. The possibilities are endless! label•less is a movement."
