Ryan Cabrera & Jeff Timmons Admit '90s Boy Bands Have Now Formed A New 'Fraternity,' Reveal Who They'd Want To Bring On Tour Next

Since the Pop2000 tour, which Cabrera, 40, was part of, has been such a success, they figured why not go on the road altogether and add a little bit of the Christmas spirit to the setlist.

"It's cool to collaborate, and we do all have this sort of fraternity together, but we haven't experimented with it in a touring aspect with regards to the holidays. We were supposed to do a 98 Degrees tour, but Nick Lachey couldn't do it. We were thinking we had such a great experience with Ryan in the past, so when we asked him, he graciously accepted, and it sort of kept going," Timmons, 49, exclusively tells OK!.