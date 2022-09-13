‘I Want My Son Back’: Aaron Carter Loses Custody Of 9-Month-Old As He Checks Into Rehab To 'Help With The Weed'

"I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back," the Popstar actor said of why he sought treatment.

OK! previously reported that Martin filed a restraining order against Carter after he allegedly fractured three of her ribs during an argument.

AARON CARTER COVERS UP MELANIE MARTIN TATTOO AFTER TUMULTUOUS BREAKUP, INKS GIANT BUTTERFLY ON HIS FOREHEAD IN HONOR OF LATE SISTER

"He is upset that I talked to another man so he got violent because he is upset," the 30-year-old stated in the court document. "He tried to threaten me with a fake allegation if I didn’t leave after and all my things were still at the house and my baby as well."