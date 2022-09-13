‘I Want My Son Back’: Aaron Carter Loses Custody Of 9-Month-Old As He Checks Into Rehab To 'Help With The Weed'
Aaron Carter no longer has legal custody of his 9-month-old son, Prince, but in a longing effort to bring his baby boy back home, the 34-year-old has checked into an outpatient rehab program.
In addition to receiving treatment, Carter and fiancé Melanie Martin are attempting to strengthen their broken relationship following public domestic violence claims from earlier this year.
“It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor,” the "I Want Candy" singer shared of what he's been up to. “I do group therapy, parenting classes [and] domestic violence classes. I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things.”
Carter continued to elaborate on his current situation, stating how a court mandated Prince remain under custody of Martin's mother due to alleged drug abuse and domestic violence claims.
"I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back," the Popstar actor said of why he sought treatment.
OK! previously reported that Martin filed a restraining order against Carter after he allegedly fractured three of her ribs during an argument.
"He is upset that I talked to another man so he got violent because he is upset," the 30-year-old stated in the court document. "He tried to threaten me with a fake allegation if I didn’t leave after and all my things were still at the house and my baby as well."
Despite bringing matters to court, Martin has since rekindled her relationship with Carter, calling her own accusations "untrue." She even took to Instagram to claim she made up the documented statements due to a struggle with postpartum depression.
While Carter seems to be trying his best to rebuild his bond with Martin, some worry the pair are only presenting a united front in one last effort to get their son back.
In a recent Instagram post, the "I'm All About You" singer called his fiancée "the love of my life," adding, "We’ve been through hell and back, we’ve shown each other that we’re committed to being great parents and the best role models we can [be] for our son."
Carter spoke to The Sun about his family drama.