Aaron Carter's Gruesome Death Scene Shows 'Possible Homicide,' Singer's Mom Demands 'Real Investigation' & Justice: Photos
WARNING: Graphic Images
Aaron Carter's mom is determined to painfully relive her son's death until the family receives the justice she feels they deserve.
On Wednesday, March 1, Jane Carter revealed horrific photos from the gruesome death scene of the late "I Want Candy" singer in an effort to call attention to the "possible crime" that was committed prior to the discovery of Aaron's body on November 5, 2022.
"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," Jane explained via Facebook alongside a series of disturbing images of the bathroom inside Aaron's Lancaster, Calif., home.
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," Aaron's mom continued of the father-of-one, who was in and out of rehab due to substance abuse prior to his passing at the age of 34.
"Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police, but they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years, Aaron had a lot of death threats and many, many people who were making his life miserable," she noted of the troubled artist.
"A proper investigation was not done. I hope and pray Nancy Grace will help with our investigation. I know she’s busy with Murdaugh trial but it’s almost over now I pray somebody will help us get Aaron’s truth," she said in another post of the legal commentator who has dissected the high-attention murder case of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son.
"Also why are the towels perfectly placed?! If Betty [Aaron's housekeeper] supposedly dragged him out of the bathtub and gave him CPR!!!" Jane commented in regard to one of the many reasons why she believes there was foul play at hand.
After sharing grisly pictures of the scene of her son's death, Jane followed up with another Facebook post, where she reassured that she was "totally supported by the family and friends who know I had to post the awful photos."
"It’s because we are not and have not been taken seriously by law enforcement, especially [in] Lancaster [Calif.]," Jane confessed. "They allowed everyone to tromp through what should have been at least an investigation."
"Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues they just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to address," Jane added.
At the time of Aaron's death, it was reported that prescription drugs and multiple compressed air cans were found in his bathroom and bedroom — alluding to the fact that the pop star's passing was self-inflicted.
"This won’t work for me or Melanie or anyone who truly loved him," Jane stated of her and Aaron's fianceé, Melanie Martin, whom he shares 1-year-old son Prince with. "We want answers. We want justice. There are people who must be held accountable."