Nick Carter Gushes He's 'So Thankful' To Spend Thanksgiving With Loved Ones Weeks After Younger Brother Aaron's Tragic Death
Weeks after Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster home, his older brother Nick took to Instagram to share how grateful he felt to celebrate the holidays with the family members that are still with him.
"So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," the Backstreet Boys artist wrote on Saturday, November 26, next to a carousel of photos. "We hope you all had a great time as well."
The first sweet snapshot showed Nick, his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their kids gathered around a table as they munched pretzels and appeared to work on Thanksgiving crafts.
"I’m so glad to see a smile on your face. Enjoy these days with your family 💖 Love you," one fan wrote in the comments section, while others pointed out who was missing from the family gathering.
"Hopefully you can include Prince at this table next time 🥺" a second user replied, referring to Aaron's 1-year-old son. Another added, "i wholeheartedly agree I pray everyday for that but I’m sure nick is in touch with him."
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" singer was found dead in his bathroom on Saturday, November 5, and emergency services were immediately called to the scene. Prescription pill bottles and cannisters of compressed air were discovered near his body.
It was later revealed he passed without a formal will in place.
Although Nick and Aaron's relationship was rocky over the years, with the younger brother often accusing his older sibling of "bullying" him throughout their lives, the 42-year-old only had love for him in a heartfelt Instagram tribute shared on Sunday, November 6.
"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote at the time. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," he continued. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."