Aaron Carter Was Cremated, Ashes With Twin Sister Angel: Death Certificate Reveals
Aaron Carter has been cremated following his untimely death earlier this month, according to his death certificate.
The late star's ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter, after he was cremated on Wednesday, November 9. According to the legal document, Aaron's mom, Jane Carter, was the first person to be informed of his tragic death.
Though his cause of death has yet to be determined, police found multiple cans of compressed air, as well as bottles of prescription pills, at the scene on Saturday, November 5, after his housekeeper found his lifeless body in the bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home. He died at 34 years old without a will, it was reported.
"The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles," Aaron's rep told Page Six at the time. “Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”
Despite Aaron having not gotten around to writing up a will despite his lawyer advising him to do so after the birth of his son, Prince, now-11-months-old, his offspring will likely inherit his late father’s estate — given that Aaron was unmarried at the time of his death. Aaron shares his son with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, who was seen moving her things out of his home after he died.
After the loss of Aaron — who had a years-long battle with substance abuse — Angel and his brother, Nick Carter, announced on Monday, November 14, that they would be raising money for mental health.
The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, also penned a touching tribute following the tragedy, writing on Instagram on Sunday, November 6, "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."
"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he heartbreakingly continued. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."