Aaron Carter Was Cremated, Ashes With Twin Sister Angel: Death Certificate Reveals

Though his cause of death has yet to be determined, police found multiple cans of compressed air, as well as bottles of prescription pills, at the scene on Saturday, November 5, after his housekeeper found his lifeless body in the bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home. He died at 34 years old without a will, it was reported.

"The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles," Aaron's rep told Page Six at the time. “Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”