Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Calls Cops To 'Keep The Peace' While Moving Out Of Late Singer's Home: Report
Cops were called to Aaron Carter's residence on Tuesday, November 8, to reportedly make sure heartbroken fiancée Melanie Martin could move out of his home without any trouble.
The 30-year-old phoned the L.A. County Sheriff's office with a request for law enforcement to "keep the peace," claimed a police insider, while a friend helped her solemnly load her belongings onto a moving truck parked outside of the Lancaster home.
In photos obtained by OK!, Martin can be seen standing in the entrance of the California residence in a blue and pink tie dye sweat set, black boots and a headband as cops stood guard to maintain a calm environment.
AARON CARTER WAS WORKING ON SITCOM BEFORE UNTIMELY PASSING, PRODUCTION WILL STILL MOVE FORWARD
While it remains unclear what specific motive Carter's on-again, off-again flame had when she dialed the police, Law enforcement sources reportedly considered it a civil matter, as there were also no reports of criminal activity.
As OK! reported, Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday, November, 5, after his housekeeper discovered him unresponsive and submerged in water. Compressed air cans and prescription pills were later found at the scene. He was 34 years old.
The Bravo All Stars alum and Martin shared 11-month-old son Prince, who is currently under sole custody care of the blonde beauty's mother due to the troubled pair's history of substance abuse and domestic violence.
AARON CARTER DECLARED HE 'FINALLY GOT IT RIGHT' IN REHAB IN FINAL UNAIRED INTERVIEW BEFORE UNTIMELY DEATH
Since the devastating death of the "I Want Candy" singer, Martin has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the father of her child.
"Aaron, I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world," Martin wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 6. "I don’t know how I will go on without you, my love. We’ve been through so much together. My life won’t ever be the same without you in it. You brought so much joy into my life, despite our troubles."
"Our love for each other was always strong and could never be broken. We were in this for life. I’ll never stop loving you or missing you," she continued. "Thank you for giving me our son. I will raise him telling him how you were such an amazing man that loved him and was so proud of him. I love you 3000. ♥️."