Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Calls Cops To 'Keep The Peace' While Moving Out Of Late Singer's Home: Report

Cops were called to Aaron Carter's residence on Tuesday, November 8, to reportedly make sure heartbroken fiancée Melanie Martin could move out of his home without any trouble.

The 30-year-old phoned the L.A. County Sheriff's office with a request for law enforcement to "keep the peace," claimed a police insider, while a friend helped her solemnly load her belongings onto a moving truck parked outside of the Lancaster home.