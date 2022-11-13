Grieving Friend Claims Aaron Carter Was 'Extremely Optimistic' For The Future In Heartbreaking Final Conversation
One of Aaron Carter's friends revealed the late pop star was thrilled about the future of his career only hours before news broke that he'd been found dead in his bathtub.
Taylor Helgeson, who had planned to record several new songs with Carter in the following week, described him as "so excited" and "extremely optimistic" about their work together.
"I got these incredible producers from Denmark to fly out to produce his album and it was the first time in a while that I've seen him so excited. He had more [to give], and he didn't quit," he explained in a recent interview.
Continued Helgeson, "The last night, he texted me and he said, 'Bro, these songs are amazing.' And I said, 'I know, I can't wait until you record them.' And he said, 'I promise you, this is our best work yet.'"
"He was really optimistic and he felt like he was dealing with a lot of problems, but he felt like he could handle it," he added. "This album was going to be him owning everything. He was going to take accountability, and he felt that was going to be the best way to do it."
Recalling their final conversation, Helgeson shared that the "I Want Candy" artist had sent him a "checking in" text, telling him that he was on his way back to his Lancaster home from Los Angeles.
"He said, 'Holy s***! The new album, what the f***? This is definitely a Grammy!' And I said, ‘Yeah, and you deserve it.’ And he said, 'Huge! Our best work yet,'" he continued. "And that was it. It was 6:32 P.M."
"We don't know what happened. We know that he called me. I was on a plane, so he called my friend, his friend as well, and he asked to come to the house to record some music, to start tracking these vocals, and from what I heard that was around 9:30 P.M.," noted Helgeson, adding that "he never made it to the house."
As OK! previously reported, Carter was found dead in his bathroom by his housekeeper on Saturday, November 5. The police arrived to the property around 11 A.M., and later that day, the singer's rep confirmed he had passed away.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," the rep said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."