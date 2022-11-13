Aaron Carter Did Not Have Will In Place When He Was Found Dead In His Lancaster Home

Carter, who shared 11-month-old son Prince with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, reportedly didn't have much when it came to savings. He was allegedly "living hand-to-mouth," according to a source, quickly spending whatever cash he made.

AARON CARTER 'STARTED TO SPIRAL' AFTER SISTER & FATHER DIED SUDDENLY, LATE SINGER 'NEVER DEALT WITH' THE TRAUMA: SOURCE

And while California law states that the living child of a single parent will receive whatever is left of their dead parent's estate, there could potentially be a legal scuffle ahead if other members of his family decide to fight for his property or any other minor assets he may have had.