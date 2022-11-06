Aaron's Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Reacts To Singer's Tragic Death: 'We Are Still In The Process OF Accepting This Unfortunate Reality'
Melanie Martin, who shares son Prince with Aaron Carter, spoke out about the singer's death, which occurred on Saturday, November 5.
"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said in a statement. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Martin also took to TikTok to post a video in which she's seen hysterically crying while in a car. She didn't leave a caption, but fans quickly sent their well-wishes to the blonde beauty.
One wrote, "He will always be with you through your son," while another commented, "Stay strong Melanie. He's with the angels now."
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" singer died suddenly — just a few days after he was pulled over for a suspected DUI. (He took a sobriety test and didn't have any alcohol in his system.)
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Martin and Carter had a tumultuous relationship — they first went public with their relationship in January 2020 and later announced they were expecting their first baby together. However, Martin later shared she suffered a miscarriage.
In 2021, Carter revealed Martin was pregnant again, but they later split one week after welcoming their tot in November 2021. They later reconciled but broke up in February.
The pair were on and off, and the musical artist, who previously lost custody of their son when he checked into rehab, recently spoke out about where they stood.
"We had some turmoil," he said on a podcast. "She had pretty bad postpartum depression after the kid. It got rough. We did things, we said things that weren't true, just like of retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that's not what you do. You don't do that."
He added, "We can't get rid of each other. We love the f**k out of each other."