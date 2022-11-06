Aaron's Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Reacts To Singer's Tragic Death: 'We Are Still In The Process OF Accepting This Unfortunate Reality'

Melanie Martin, who shares son Prince with Aaron Carter, spoke out about the singer's death, which occurred on Saturday, November 5.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said in a statement. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Martin also took to TikTok to post a video in which she's seen hysterically crying while in a car. She didn't leave a caption, but fans quickly sent their well-wishes to the blonde beauty.

One wrote, "He will always be with you through your son," while another commented, "Stay strong Melanie. He's with the angels now."