Aaron Carter's Family Disputes Claims Of Suicide, Believes His Death Was Not Intentional

The insider revealed Carter was eager to spend the upcoming holidays with his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and their 11-month-old son Prince, after working through a rough patch in their relationship. The family also claimed that Aaron made future appointments with a family counselor and social worker to help better care for his baby boy.

Despite no suicide note being found and his nearest and dearest believing otherwise, fans suspected Carter may have dropped a hint that he wasn't going to be here for the holidays in the days leading up to his passing. "LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS," the "I Want Candy" artist wrote in a recent social media post, despite the holidays being weeks away.