Aaron Carter's Family Disputes Claims Of Suicide, Believes His Death Was Not Intentional
Aaron Carter's family does not believe the late pop star took his own life. After Carter was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster home on Saturday, November 5, fans seemed to think that the musician may have ended his own life after following years of struggles with personal demons and battles.
However, according to a source close to Carter's loved ones, the former child star was in a good place and looking forward to the future prior to his death.
AARON CARTER DECLARED HE 'FINALLY GOT IT RIGHT' IN REHAB IN FINAL UNAIRED INTERVIEW BEFORE UNTIMELY DEATH
The insider revealed Carter was eager to spend the upcoming holidays with his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and their 11-month-old son Prince, after working through a rough patch in their relationship. The family also claimed that Aaron made future appointments with a family counselor and social worker to help better care for his baby boy.
Despite no suicide note being found and his nearest and dearest believing otherwise, fans suspected Carter may have dropped a hint that he wasn't going to be here for the holidays in the days leading up to his passing. "LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS," the "I Want Candy" artist wrote in a recent social media post, despite the holidays being weeks away.
As OK! previously reported, Carter — who has been open about his issues with substance abuse and addiction – claimed he had been successful in his sobriety and that he was working towards a better future for himself during one of his last interviews.
'PLEASE DON'T DO THIS TO YOURSELF': AARON CARTER'S FIANCÉE, MELANIE MARTIN, BEGGED HIM TO STOP DRUG USE DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH
"I took a break since 2017," the 34-year-old explained during the sit down of him stepping back from the music industry. "I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right."
Despite Carter seemingly claiming to be back on the straight and narrow, according to authorities, several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in the bedroom and bathroom of the late entertainer's home at the time of his death.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
TMZ spoke to a source connected to the Carter family.