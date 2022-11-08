'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death

Just days before Aaron Carter's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.

The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."