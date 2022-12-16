Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Regains Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, has received full custody of their son, Prince, more than one month after the late pop star was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster home.

"A hearing was held Thursday in L.A., and the court found her fit to care for her child," a representative for Martin explained to a news publication, adding how the "extremely happy and eager" mom was on her way to pick up the 1-year-old as they spoke.