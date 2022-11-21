Nick Carter & Sister Angel Carter Embrace At Holiday Event Weeks After Brother Aaron's Sudden Passing

Nick and Angel's recent outing comes weeks after The Masked Singer alum first addressed his sibling’s passing in a poignant social media post.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote alongside several sentimental snaps of him and his younger brother. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

AARON CARTER WAS CREMATED, ASHES WITH TWIN SISTER ANGEL: DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS

Though Nick admitted that "sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” the artist dubbed “addiction and mental illness” as being “the real villain here.”