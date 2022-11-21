Nick Carter & Sister Angel Carter Embrace At Holiday Event Weeks After Brother Aaron's Sudden Passing
Staying strong!
Weeks after Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5, the ‘90s icon’s twin sister, Angel Carter, and their brother, Nick Carter, appear to be getting back on with their professional lives.
On Sunday, November 20, the pair was spotted attending a CBS Holiday show at The Grove in Los Angeles that featured performances from Gloria Estefan and other artists such as *NSYNC's Lance Bass, who greeted both of the famous siblings with a hug.
Nick and Angel's recent outing comes weeks after The Masked Singer alum first addressed his sibling’s passing in a poignant social media post.
"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote alongside several sentimental snaps of him and his younger brother. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”
AARON CARTER WAS CREMATED, ASHES WITH TWIN SISTER ANGEL: DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS
Though Nick admitted that "sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” the artist dubbed “addiction and mental illness” as being “the real villain here.”
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth," he concluded. "God, Please take care of my baby brother."
NICK CARTER BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS BROTHER AARON'S UNTIMELY DEATH: 'MY HEART HAS BEEN BROKEN'
One day before Nick shared his sentimental post, Angel took to social media with a heartfelt memorial of her own honoring her late brother’s life.
“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she captioned a series of baby photos depicting her and Aaron. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”