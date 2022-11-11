Aaron Carter & Hilary Duff Lost Their Virginity To Each Other On Her 'Maybe' 13th Birthday: Late Star's Unfinished Tell-All

Aaron Carter claimed he and Hilary Duff took each other's virginity on what he believed to be her 13th birthday, according to the late star's memoir that has yet to be released.

Carter — who was found dead in a bathtub at his California home on Saturday, November 5 — made the declaration in his alleged posthumous autobiography, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, co-written over a three-year period with author Andy Symonds, that is set to come out next week.