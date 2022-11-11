Aaron Carter & Hilary Duff Lost Their Virginity To Each Other On Her 'Maybe' 13th Birthday: Late Star's Unfinished Tell-All
Aaron Carter claimed he and Hilary Duff took each other's virginity on what he believed to be her 13th birthday, according to the late star's memoir that has yet to be released.
Carter — who was found dead in a bathtub at his California home on Saturday, November 5 — made the declaration in his alleged posthumous autobiography, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, co-written over a three-year period with author Andy Symonds, that is set to come out next week.
"Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA," Carter reportedly spilled in his tell-all. "I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out."
According to a press release from Ballast Books, the memoir will be published on November 15. "This book is not completed, but now it never will be," its Amazon listing reads. "In its final version as published, notes are left in the manuscript by Aaron’s writer and publisher so the reader can see the focus and direction where the book w[as] going."
A rep for Duff refused to confirm or deny Carter's claim, telling a news publication, "We would never comment on Hilary’s personal life in this way."
The former child stars dated on-and-off until 2003, having started their romance, according to Carter, on his own 13th birthday, which was December 7, 2000. Given that Duff is a few months older than Carter, she would've already been 13 when they started dating on his 13th birthday.
Carter boasted in his memoir and in a previous interview that he had his pick of young actresses back then — but chose to stay with Duff for more than a year before seeing if the grass was greener on the other side.
"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored," he said in an interview with CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch years ago, "so I went and started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary."
Duff and Carter, who died at age 34, famously locked lips on the blonde babe's Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire in an episode that aired on March 23, 2001.
Despite Carter's claim, Duff — who is now 35 and married to Matthew Koma — once hinted that she lost her v-card to Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, whom she dated from 2004-2006.
"I had a 26-year-old boyfriend" Duff told Cosmopolitan in 2015 after the exes sparked headlines in the early 2000s because of their eight-year age difference. "So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing."
Duff broke her silence on her ex-boyfriend's death on the day he was found unresponsive and submerged in water. Paying a sweet tribute to the troubled singer — who struggled with substance abuse — Duff wrote, "For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world."
"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent," she added. "Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply."