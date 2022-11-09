Late Aaron Carter Had An Unhealthy 'Obsession' With Older Brother Nick, Was 'Crying Out' For His Love: Source

Despite their apparent strained relationship, a rep for the 34-year-old claimed their client and Nick, 42, were "in a good place" before he was found unresponsive at his Lancaster, Calif., home, where several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were also discovered.

However, Gary hinted that the famous brothers' relationship still had ways to go, saying, "It just breaks my heart that nobody was there for him."

He also alleged that his best friend of 12 years grew wary over the past few months when new people began inserting themselves into his life amid his return to the music industry. "Different kinds of people were pulling him out and using his addiction and his mental illness," Gary told the news outlet. "They used his name for publicity."