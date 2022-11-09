Hilary Duff Reveals Social Media Silence Was Due To Ongoing Sickness In Her Family: 'We Had It ALL!'
Hilary Duff has returned to social media feeling frustrated over her family’s recent series of sicknesses.
After a brief absence from her Instagram account, the 35-year-old took to her Story to provide fans with a life update.
“Hi everyone. I haven’t been on in a minute. Thats because my whole family has had Covid, hand foot [and] mouth, colds that were worse than covid, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old fashion flu,” Duff recited on Tuesday, November 8. "We had it ALL.”
After letting out a large sigh, the Lizzie McGuire star added, "I’m sure every single family is dealing with this now. ’Tis the season.”
The blonde beauty continued her friendly monologue as she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her on set at one of Warner Bros.’ three studios.
“I’m on because I'm having a really cool moment. I'm filming on the Warner Bros. Ranch today. This place has so much history. My trailer is parked in front of the pool that was built just for Lucille Ball to exercise and swim in,” Duff dished of the late I Love Lucy star as she panned her camera to a large in-ground pool.
Fans were concerned after the How I Met Your Father actress hadn't been active on social media since the end of October — as Duff typically tends to post multiple times throughout the week with adorable pictures of her three children.
The Cheaper by the Dozen star shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and has two adorable little ones, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, with current hubby Matthew Koma.
Despite appearing MIA on social media, Duff briefly returned to the platform after learning about the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter on Saturday, November 5, who was found submerged in water in the bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home.
"For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the saddened actress expressed in an Instagram post on the day of his passing. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."