Trolled! Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Roasts Adam Levine For Cringe Messages

One of the messages Levine allegedly sent to a woman read "Holy f**k. Holy f**king f**k. That body of yours is absurd."

On Wednesday, September 21, Koma took to his Instagram stories to share the screenshot of the texts and superimposed a selfie of himself in the chat, making it seem as if Levine was responding to his thirst trap.

ULTIMATE SNUB! ADAM LEVINE HAD 'NO IDEA' BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI MARRIED, FOUND OUT THROUGH THE MEDIA: SOURCE

As OK! previously reported, celebrities have been shading the "Payphone" singer all week after multiple women came forward to claim that Levine had sent them racy DMs.