Trolled! Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Roasts Adam Levine For Cringe Messages
Just like the rest of the world, Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, is dragging Adam Levine. The songwriter trolled the Maroon 5 frontman — who's married to Behati Prinsloo — over the leaked direct messages that allegedly showed him flirting with multiple other women.
One of the messages Levine allegedly sent to a woman read "Holy f**k. Holy f**king f**k. That body of yours is absurd."
On Wednesday, September 21, Koma took to his Instagram stories to share the screenshot of the texts and superimposed a selfie of himself in the chat, making it seem as if Levine was responding to his thirst trap.
As OK! previously reported, celebrities have been shading the "Payphone" singer all week after multiple women came forward to claim that Levine had sent them racy DMs.
"When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the we will get through it together part from a man," Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wrote on Twitter. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough."
Bachelor alum Nick Viall also went in on the father-of-two about his alleged flirtations and affairs. “Alright, some quick thoughts. One, and the most important one, is that the only victim here is Behati, Adam’s wife. She doesn’t deserve this. Two, is that the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship," he said in a TikTok.
"If there was an affair here, it was because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t going to be her, it would’ve been someone else," the reality star noted.
“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” model Emily Ratajkowski lamented in a TikTok response. “The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative. If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”
Levine denied ever having a physical affair but admitted his flirty messages "crossed the line."