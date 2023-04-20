OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aaron Carter
OK LogoNEWS

Aaron Carter's 'Triggering Dysfunctional Relationships' Made Recovery 'A Challenge' Prior To Sudden Death, Rep Says

aaron carter triggering dysfunctional relationships recovery challenge death pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 20 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It seems the only person who could have helped Aaron Carter was the late singer himself.

The "I Want Candy" vocalist's publicity team has spoken out about the support they tried to provide to their client after Carter's cause of death was confirmed on Tuesday, April 18, as an accidental drowning.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron carter triggering dysfunctional relationships recovery challenge death
Source: MEGA

"We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest," Carter's representative Holly Davidson of ICT PR expressed to a news publication on Wednesday, April 19.

"Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge," the rep concluded of the troubled star — who was found dead in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, after popping prescription pills and huffing cans of compressed air.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron carter triggering dysfunctional relationships recovery challenge death
Source: MEGA

Davidson's statement of peace with the completion of Carter's autopsy contradicts his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin's stance on the matter.

After Carter's cause of death was revealed, Martin admitted, "the results of the autopsy are not closure for me," as both she and Carter's mom, Jane, believe foul play was involved in their loved one's passing, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" the mother of Carter's 1-year-old son, Prince, asked via a statement.

"I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions," Martin concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron carter triggering dysfunctional relationships recovery challenge death
Source: MEGA

While Martin and Carter's mom continue to demand answers, the results of the autopsy report seemed to be the conclusion of the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and law enforcement's investigation.

"Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death," the experts confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Us Weekly received the statement from Carter's rep.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.