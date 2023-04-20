Aaron Carter's 'Triggering Dysfunctional Relationships' Made Recovery 'A Challenge' Prior To Sudden Death, Rep Says
It seems the only person who could have helped Aaron Carter was the late singer himself.
The "I Want Candy" vocalist's publicity team has spoken out about the support they tried to provide to their client after Carter's cause of death was confirmed on Tuesday, April 18, as an accidental drowning.
"We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest," Carter's representative Holly Davidson of ICT PR expressed to a news publication on Wednesday, April 19.
"Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge," the rep concluded of the troubled star — who was found dead in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, after popping prescription pills and huffing cans of compressed air.
Davidson's statement of peace with the completion of Carter's autopsy contradicts his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin's stance on the matter.
After Carter's cause of death was revealed, Martin admitted, "the results of the autopsy are not closure for me," as both she and Carter's mom, Jane, believe foul play was involved in their loved one's passing, as OK! previously reported.
"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" the mother of Carter's 1-year-old son, Prince, asked via a statement.
"I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions," Martin concluded.
While Martin and Carter's mom continue to demand answers, the results of the autopsy report seemed to be the conclusion of the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and law enforcement's investigation.
"Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death," the experts confirmed.
Us Weekly received the statement from Carter's rep.