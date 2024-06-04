12 Bombshells From 'Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter' Docuseries: Nick Carter's Assaults, Aaron Carter Suffering Due to Bullying and More

Investigation Discovery's latest documentary series, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, shocked viewers with bombshells throughout its four parts.

Some of Nick Carter's accusers — Melissa Schuman and Ashley Repp — revealed that Aaron Carter reached out to them after their experiences with his brother.

Melissa, who filed a police report and lawsuit against Nick, claimed that Aaron told her he believed her after sharing her allegations against the Backstreet Boys member.

"Eventually we went live on Instagram together. He clearly suffered from extreme trauma, and he's disclosing to me extreme trauma. He expressed his support of me," Melissa said in the documentary series.

Ashley, who was friends with Angel Carter, alleged that Nick assaulted her in front of his friends when she was 15.

"Aaron could tell that something was wrong with me," Ashley added. "Aaron was very kind to me. He didn't have a great relationship with his brother at that time because what he said were other similar events with his brother and younger girls."

Nick's lawyers denied Ashley's allegations.