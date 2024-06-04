12 Bombshells From 'Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter' Docuseries: Nick Carter's Assaults, Aaron Carter Suffering Due to Bullying and More
Aaron Carter Was Aware of Nick's Assault Incidents and Supported the Accusers
Investigation Discovery's latest documentary series, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, shocked viewers with bombshells throughout its four parts.
Some of Nick Carter's accusers — Melissa Schuman and Ashley Repp — revealed that Aaron Carter reached out to them after their experiences with his brother.
Melissa, who filed a police report and lawsuit against Nick, claimed that Aaron told her he believed her after sharing her allegations against the Backstreet Boys member.
"Eventually we went live on Instagram together. He clearly suffered from extreme trauma, and he's disclosing to me extreme trauma. He expressed his support of me," Melissa said in the documentary series.
Ashley, who was friends with Angel Carter, alleged that Nick assaulted her in front of his friends when she was 15.
"Aaron could tell that something was wrong with me," Ashley added. "Aaron was very kind to me. He didn't have a great relationship with his brother at that time because what he said were other similar events with his brother and younger girls."
Nick's lawyers denied Ashley's allegations.
Aaron Carter's Parents Allegedly Did Not Do Anything to Help Him
Aaron's tour manager, Mark Giovi, recalled the time the "I'm All About You" singer ended his stint in Broadway's Seussical the Musical when he was 13. The Carter family reportedly planned to go on a family vacation when he was done working, but Aaron found out they left without him.
"He then picked up a knife and put it to the side of his head," Giovi recalled the time Aaron got angry at his family. "And we were all like, 'Dude what are you doing? Just put it down, put it down, put it down, put it down.' And then his bodyguard went up to him and took it."
The tour manager continued, "That was one of the scariest moments that I've ever had working for Aaron. Nick talked to him on the phone, but his parents didn't come up to New York to see him after that. I can't explain that to you."
A family friend, Jen, also revealed how Aaron would break into Robert "Bob" Carter's safe to get Xanax and use aerosol cans to get high. She reportedly told Aaron's mother, Jane Carter, about it, but nothing changed afterward.
Allegations About Bob Carter's Substance Abuse Explored
Jen, as well as Nick and Aaron's cousin John Spaulding, both alleged in the documentary series that Bob struggled with substance abuse following his split from Jane. The parents, who wed in 1979, separated in March 2004 and finalized their divorce afterward.
"I had smoked pot with my uncle Bob a couple times," John admitted. "It was me, him, and Nick and Aaron's oldest sister Bobbie Jean Carter [who died of intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine in December 2023]. But from what I saw, none of them were doing anything heavy. I think the separation of the family is what started that, because Bob was more inclined to do those things."
According to John, Aaron started huffing paint with Bob as well, adding that he would have done something about it if he had the ability to.
An Assistant Revealed Aaron Carter's Way to Get High
Aaron's assistant, Gwen Cataranzo, revealed how the late "Aaron's Party" singer filled his substance cravings using something else.
"We were all just trying to get him the help he needed. But he would inhale computer duster and the span of that making you high is very high," said the assistant. "A minute maybe. By the time law enforcement got to him, he seemingly was fine."
Jane Carter Pitted the Brothers Against Each Other
Instead of helping the siblings grow closer, several sources alleged that Jane pitted Nick and Aaron against each other amid the family's comparisons between the two.
"They took the responsibility from Nick and placed it on Aaron at a very young age. 'It's your job now,'" John disclosed. "No child should have to think about the well-being of his family at that age. And it spilled over onto Aaron and Nick's relationship."
It resonated with Jen's claim in the docuseries, noting that Jane was "in Aaron's ear" all the time.
"Anytime Aaron didn't wanna do anything, 'What, do you think Nick takes a break?' and I even heard Bob say to Aaron one time, 'You're never gonna be as good as your brother.' That ended up being a massive chip on Aaron's shoulder."
According to the family friend, Jane did something similar when Nick did not attend Leslie Carter's funeral in 2012, during which the matriarch told Aaron his brother did not love him.
Melissa Schuman Accused Nick Carter of Raping Her
Melissa and Nick worked together in the 2003 flick The Hollow, but while filming the project, the "Do I Have to Cry for You" singer reportedly raped her in his Santa Monica apartment. She was 18 at the time.
Nick denied Melissa's allegations, insisting that what happened was consensual.
"We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally," Nick said in a statement. "This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."
She filed a lawsuit in January 2023 after initially being unable to do so due to a 10-year statute of limitations.
Another Fan Came Forward With an Accusation Against Nick Carter
After Melissa, Shannon "Shay" Ruth came forward with rape accusations against Nick. She claimed in her filing that the incident happened on a tour bus when she was 17 in 2001.
According to Shannon, the "I Got You" singer invited her onto the vehicle after an autograph signing. He allegedly forced her to perform oral s-- on him before raping her.
In December 2022, Nick penned a statement to dismiss the claims.
"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the message read. "No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."
Ashley Repp Alleged That Nick Carter Assaulted Her on a Boat
Ashley became the third woman to file a lawsuit against Nick. In August 2023, she accused the "Hurts to Love You" singer of sexual misconduct after an incident in Florida in 2003.
"He had pulled me around the back of the boat and started kissing me and touching me," the accuser, who was 15 at the time of the alleged assault, revealed in the documentary. "I had never even kissed a guy. I didn't know how to accept attention like that, much less y'know, by Nick [Carter]. Nick and I ultimately ended up inside the boat cabin."
Ashley added, "I felt so drunk and out of my mind. He was really sloppily drunk too. I just remember feeling like this intense pressure due to the fact that he was someone that was well known, an older guy who clearly had far more experience."
More incidents reportedly happened afterward, including oral s-- and intercourse.
Another encounter reportedly played out on the boat in Florida in October 2003. She told her mother, Kim Webber, about it, and she helped her file a police report in December 2003.
Kaya Jones Supported Melissa Schuman's Claims
Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones dated Nick in the mid-2000s. In Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, she said her ex was never violent toward her but reportedly asked her a disturbing request.
"One day, I was coming home from Toronto, I had been recording up there," she recalled. "He had his laptop on the bed. He was watching p---------, and he's showing me this p---, I said, 'Turn that off!' He just kept playing different versions of the same thing, and it was just like, 'Oh my God, I don't wanna see that.' And he said 'I need you to do this for me.' And I loved him so much, and I couldn't do it. And I told him that, I said I couldn't do it."
Kaya, who got emotional in the documentary, publicly supported Melissa after the latter spoke up and shared her story.
Nick Carter Allegedly Hit Paris Hilton
In 2004, Nick was romantically linked to Paris Hilton. At one point in the relationship, he reportedly hit the socialite, leaving her with bruises on her arms and a swollen lip.
"Nick Carter says he didn't do it. There's no real follow-up and generally the stories end with Nick's perspective on it," journalist Scaachi Koul divulged.
Paris never accused Nick, but he denied the allegations in his 2004 interview with MTV News.
Was Aaron Carter's Family Involved in the Online Bullying That Targeted Him?
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter also revealed shocking information about Aaron's belief that his family was involved in the online bullying he had faced throughout his life.
Jennifer Huffman, the private detective Aaron reportedly hired to stop the harassment, opened up about the bullying the late musician suffered from. She noted that most of the attacks came from a YouTube streamer named Ganval, who referred to himself as Aaron's archnemesis.
The YouTuber was reportedly spotted interacting with Nick's wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, online.
"Why would his sister-in-law be online with an individual spending his days trying to troll and harass Aaron?" Jennifer asked. "But at no time did I see any indication of Nick Carter harassing Aaron."
"Aaron believed his family was behind it," the investigator continued.
Aaron Carter Suffered Before His Death
The online attacks might have reportedly contributed to Aaron's downward spiral and eventual death.
His assistant, Gwen, looked back at the time her client received "horrifying" responses online. Aaron's ex-fianceé, Melanie Martin, shared a similar story in the documentary series.
"People [were] calling his concerts and canceling his events," she recalled. "YouTubers were calling in restaurants, trying to get us taken out of the restaurant."
The documentary suggested that the bullying led Aaron to rely on substances until he died from drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.