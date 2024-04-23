OK Magazine
'Fighting All the Time': Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Reveals They Grew Up With 'No Stability' and Lots of 'Dysfunction'

aaron carter twin grew up no stability dysfunction fighting pp
Source: mega;@angelcharissma/instagram
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, opened up on her brother and sisters' tragic deaths and the effects growing up with generational trauma can have on children during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings.

The 36-year-old tragically lost three of her siblings in a 12-year period. Leslie, 25, passed away in 2012 after struggling with substance abuse issues. Aaron, 34, was found dead in his bathtub in 2022 after taking alprazolam and inhaling difluoroethane. The next year, Bobbie Jean, 41, died from the "combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine."

aaron carter barbara jean angel
Source: @angelcharissma/instagram

Aaron Carter began performing when he was only 7 years old.

"There's certainly a generational dysfunction issue here that comes comes along with it, but as far as growing up, there was a time where we were a really close family," Angel revealed. "There was a lot of love."

But amid the affection, she shared there was also "a lot of chaos" at the same time.

aaron carter twin grew up no stability dysfunction fighting
Source: mega

Three of Angel Carter's siblings passed away in a period of 12 years.

"My parents were just fighting all the time," she clarified. "Just dysfunction in the home. No boundaries. No stability. No one to talk to. It just felt like, if I had an issue going on I really couldn't have my parents to lean on to."

She also reflected on the major changes her family experienced after her brother Nick's sudden rise to boy-band fame.

aaron carter twin grew up no stability dysfunction fighting angelcharissma
Source: @angelcharissma/instagram

Angel Carter claimed Nick's rise to fame with the Backstreet Boys changed their family's dynamic.

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter
"Nick has been in Backstreet Boys since I was four or five years old. So, a really long time," she added. "We were a family that had no money. We were from upstate New York. My parents were poor. And they had never seen anything like this before."

She noted that once the cash started "coming in" regularly, it "changed the dynamic" of their family and money "became the moving force."

aaron carter twin grew up no stability dysfunction fighting angelcharissma
Source: @angelcharissma/instagram

Angel Carter admitted Aaron was 'working like an adult' from a young age.

This continued with Aaron, who started his career as a pop star himself he was only seven years old. Two years later, he made his first solo appearance opening for the Backstreet Boys in Germany. By the age of 13, he'd record his smash hit "I Want Candy."

"Aaron did not have his innocence," she said. "He was working like an adult from a very young age. And he just wanted to be home."

aaron carter twin grew up no stability dysfunction fighting
Source: mega

Aaron Carter is known for his hit song 'I Want Candy.'

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Aaron's former rep Holly Davidson partially blamed "outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships," for his passing, potentially referring to certain family members, as well as his on-and-off romantic relationship with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin .

The pair shared one son, Prince, 2.

"I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day," Melanie said after the autopsy results were released. "I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

