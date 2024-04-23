'Fighting All the Time': Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Reveals They Grew Up With 'No Stability' and Lots of 'Dysfunction'

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel, opened up on her brother and sisters' tragic deaths and the effects growing up with generational trauma can have on children during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings.

The 36-year-old tragically lost three of her siblings in a 12-year period. Leslie, 25, passed away in 2012 after struggling with substance abuse issues. Aaron, 34, was found dead in his bathtub in 2022 after taking alprazolam and inhaling difluoroethane. The next year, Bobbie Jean, 41, died from the "combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine."