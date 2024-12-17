Aaron, who was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, told the cameras that he was "quiet about" their family issues for a reason. “I thought the best way to do it was just don’t talk about it publicly," he shared.

Since Jordan, who was a quarterback at Vanderbilt until he was later released by the NFL, didn't make it too far in football, he decided to pursue other endeavors, including going on The Bachelorette in 2016.

His hometown date with JoJo Fletcher showed his parents, Ed and Darla, and his older sibling Luke Rodgers, but Aaron was noticeably absent. “And what do they do? They go on a bulls--- show and leave two empty chairs,” Aaron stated, referring to how the spots were supposed to be for Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn.