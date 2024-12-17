Aaron Rodgers Blasts Estranged Brother Jordan's 'Bulls---' Stint on 'The Bachelorette'
Aaron Rodgers is finally revealing how he feels about his brother Jordan Rodgers and why they haven't been on the best terms for years.
“It wasn’t like I was super duper close with everybody in the family. I was close with my little brother,” the athlete, 41, began of Jordan, 36, on episode two of Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, which started streaming on Tuesday, December 17, on Netflix. “But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college.”
Aaron, who was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, told the cameras that he was "quiet about" their family issues for a reason. “I thought the best way to do it was just don’t talk about it publicly," he shared.
Since Jordan, who was a quarterback at Vanderbilt until he was later released by the NFL, didn't make it too far in football, he decided to pursue other endeavors, including going on The Bachelorette in 2016.
His hometown date with JoJo Fletcher showed his parents, Ed and Darla, and his older sibling Luke Rodgers, but Aaron was noticeably absent. “And what do they do? They go on a bulls--- show and leave two empty chairs,” Aaron stated, referring to how the spots were supposed to be for Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn.
“They all agreed this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous — his words, not mine. That he ended up winning,” Aaron declared. “But a dinner that was during the season, I was never asked to go to. Not that I would’ve gone.”
On the show, Jordan told now-wife JoJo shared how he felt about his the rift with his brother. "At every step of my life, I was kind of disappointed. No matter what I did, it was never good enough because I was being compared to someone who did it the best. Football didn’t define me and not having a great relationship with my brother Aaron didn’t define me," he said.
During the summer of 2016, Aaron was asked about his brother going on the ABC series, to which he said: “I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot. As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things.”
“But I wish him well in the competition," he added at the time.
Despite the ups an downs, it seems like Aaron is open to talking to his brood one day. “People ask me, ‘Is there hope for reconciliation?’ I say, ‘Yeah of course. Of course.' I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill will on them at all. It’s more like this — we’re just different steps on a timeline of our own journeys.”
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is currently streaming on Netflix.