Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Secret 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shippers can rest easy!
According to insiders, the new couple did celebrate the NFL star's 34th birthday together in Kansas City, Mo., over the weekend but decided to keep things private as the world continues to obsess over their blossoming romance.
Per sources, Swift, 33, flew into the Midwest city from Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, October 6, "to see Travis" but opted for a "chill night" to ring in her man's special day.
The pair was lucky to get in some quality time together as Kelce had to head off with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates to Minnesota for their Sunday, October 8, matchup against the Vikings. Unfortunately for Swifties, the pop icon was not present at the game, deciding to fly back to the country music capital instead.
Fans freaked out after it was reported that the tight-end had a birthday bash at a stadium parking lot with friends without Swift on Thursday, October 5. However, it seems the duo preferred to have their alone time!
The NFL had a field day with the Swift-Kelce relationship after the "Our Song" artist showed up to support the Ohio native at his September 24 game against the Chicago Bears and in New Jersey for his October 1 victory over the New York Jets.
"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real-time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the league noted in a statement last week after facing criticism for promoting Swift and Kelce's romance.
However, the athlete seems to appreciate the attention! As OK! previously reported, Kelce cannot help but gush over the chart-topper to people in his inner circle. "He jokes she is his good luck charm," an insider spilled.
"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," a source explained about their budding love. "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year, and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support."
Things between the two are going so well that Swift feels there could be a bright future with Kelce. "Yes, it's way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," an additional insider noted. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn't even know she had. He's the whole package for her, and she's 100 percent in it."
