Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Secret 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Per sources, Swift, 33, flew into the Midwest city from Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, October 6, "to see Travis" but opted for a "chill night" to ring in her man's special day.

The pair was lucky to get in some quality time together as Kelce had to head off with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates to Minnesota for their Sunday, October 8, matchup against the Vikings. Unfortunately for Swifties, the pop icon was not present at the game, deciding to fly back to the country music capital instead.