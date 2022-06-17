'Bachelorette' Star JoJo Fletcher Dumped In Embarrassing Scandal Just 1 Month After Marrying Jordan Rodgers
One of JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' shows has been canceled, Deadline reported. The Big D, a dating competition show hosted by the duo, who just got married in mid-May, has been canceled at TBS just weeks before it was set to premiere.
Due to the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, shows have been getting cut left and right: Kill the Orange Bear, a comedy series, got chopped a week before it was set to begin production.
"Welcome to beautiful Costa Rica where six recently-divorced couples will search for love again," Fletcher, 31, says in the trailer. "But, they'll have to do it while living with their ex."
"Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you," the football player adds.
When the news about the show was first revealed, the duo — who met while filming The Bachelorette in 2016 — were excited for their new venture.
“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” the couple said of the reality show. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”
Fortunately, the pair are still over the moon, as they finally celebrated their nuptials last month. Though relationships don't always work out after appearing on dating shows, they know they're lucky to have found each other.
"It’s cool because it doesn’t always work for some people, but I feel like we’re very lucky in the fact that the love was always there for him, and I think a lot of times the love is there for a lot of these couples but sometimes what is lacking is the commitment to work towards your relationship — even in difficult times," the brunette beauty exclusively told OK!. "I felt like from the get-go, we always stayed true to knowing that’s what we always wanted to do."