'Bachelorette' Star JoJo Fletcher Dumped In Embarrassing Scandal Just 1 Month After Marrying Jordan Rodgers

"Welcome to beautiful Costa Rica where six recently-divorced couples will search for love again," Fletcher, 31, says in the trailer. "But, they'll have to do it while living with their ex."

"Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you," the football player adds.

When the news about the show was first revealed, the duo — who met while filming The Bachelorette in 2016 — were excited for their new venture.

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” the couple said of the reality show. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”