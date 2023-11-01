Aaron Rodgers Admits 'Mindset Is the Most Important Thing' During His 'Tough' Recovery Journey: I Want to 'Get Back on the Field'
In 2020, Aaron Rodgers' life and the world surrounding him looked unlike it does today. The Super Bowl champion was playing for the Green Bay Packers, and the world quarantined amid the pandemic, resulting in many video conferences taking place.
During lockdown, the four-time NFL MVP met with Zenith's CEO, Julien Tornare, via Zoom to discuss becoming an ambassador for the luxury watch brand and creating his own limited-edition timepiece.
For the OSDB co-founder, adding designer to his resume might surprise fans, but the concept was second nature for the New York Jets quarterback.
"This just seemed like a natural progression," Rodgers exclusively tells OK!. "It's obviously in a limited supply, but I was involved from day one of the process 15 months ago, and I'm really proud of it. I'm really thankful to do it."
Although Rodgers worked in Wisconsin when he developed the concept for the Aaron Rodgers x Zenith Chronomaster Sport, he unknowingly incorporated the Jets signature green and white into the accessory.
"It's surreal! 15 months ago I was on a different team, and the world was in a different place," he shares. "I had no idea that I would be here again or thought I would be playing."
"My hope is to reach the stars," he confesses. "For me, it's a new goal now to get back on the field."
During the Monday, September 11, game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers entered MetLife Stadium running with the American flag in his hand and ready to lead the Jets to victory. The crowd audibly cheered for Rodgers, and viewers rushed to social media to discuss his signature handshake with cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Despite the world's excitement, the California native won't be playing soon, as he suffered a season-ending injury to his left Achilles on his fourth play. As Rodgers focuses on his recovery, he continues to prioritize his well-being and the power of manifestation.
"Mindset is the most important thing," he stresses. "The physical part — you kind of know it's going to be a grind and there's going to be some tough days."
"Your body may respond the right way, but mentally, every day is difficult," he admits. "[You're] dealing with sadness, depression, frustration and all the different emotions that go with being away from the team and not being able to contribute."
With Rodgers releasing his own chronometer, many of the poses shown on the red carpet emulated collegiate athlete and fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders' signature flex, as he often shows his wrist and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 during games. Aside from Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders bringing attention to the Boulder team, their father and coach is NFL and MLB icon Deion Sanders, who Rodgers is a "big fan" of.
"Deion and his sons are obviously great players. [Shedeur] is a talented guy, and I hope I'm still playing when he's in the league," the businessman states.
Clearly, Tornare is thrilled to have Rodgers as a member of the brand's family.
"I like him because he thought about fashion, and it's all about authenticity," the executive notes. "That's what we look for."
"Aaron flew all the way to Switzerland," he reveals. "We tried to teach him how to do watchmaking, and he tried to teach me how to throw a football."