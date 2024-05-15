'I'm a F------ Football Player': Aaron Rodgers Was Stunned When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Offered Him VP Role

It's safe to say Aaron Rodgers was taken aback when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told him he was thinking about making him his VP ahead of the 2024 election.

“My thing is [Donald Trump] had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview. “And whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there — I think it’s very plausible. But that’s why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, ‘Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a f------- football player.’ But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be.”