'I'm a F------ Football Player': Aaron Rodgers Was Stunned When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Offered Him VP Role
It's safe to say Aaron Rodgers was taken aback when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told him he was thinking about making him his VP ahead of the 2024 election.
“My thing is [Donald Trump] had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview. “And whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there — I think it’s very plausible. But that’s why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, ‘Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a f------- football player.’ But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be.”
“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” the football star, 40, continued. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”
In March, it was revealed that Rodgers, Jesse Ventura and Senator Rand Paul were on the shortlist to be in RFK Jr.'s running mate, his campaign confirmed at the time.
Rodgers and the politician, 70, were previously seen together in March 2023.
"With @AaronRodgers12 in Santa Monica. My dad said it best: 'Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change,'" Kennedy Jr. captioned the photo.
Ultimately, Kennedy Jr. ended up choosing Nicole Shanahan. “I am confident that there’s no American more qualified to play this role than Nicole Shanahan,” he said.
In her address, the attorney explained her concerns and how she hopes to help the U.S.
"This independent movement comes at a time of extreme division in America that threatens to tear this country apart," Shanahan said. "It is time for a re-alignment. It is time, as Bobby Kennedy says, to focus on our unifying values rather than our divisions."
"Take a close look at his vision for America," she continued. "It is a vision that I share, too, as I back his campaign and focus the next seven months of my life getting him on each and every ballot in this country!"