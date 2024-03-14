Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Potential VP Candidate Aaron Rodgers After Football Star Clears the Air About His Sandy Hook Beliefs

The news surrounding Rodgers has been controversial, with more focus on his off-field statements than his football performance.

Last year, after being injured in the first game of the season, Rodgers made headlines for espousing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and engaging in smear attacks against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

One of the most alarming assertions attributed to him was the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged by the government. CNN's Pamela Brown said she clearly remembers Rodgers telling her about "men in black in the woods by the school."

Additionally, former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer labeled Rodgers a "September 11th 'truther.'"