Elon Musk's Alleged Mistress Nicole Shanahan Denies 'Frustrating' Affair Rumors

"My career has been based on academic and intellectual credibility, and I was being shamed internationally for being a cheater," she spilled to an outlet. "To be known because of a sexual act is one of the most humiliating things . . . it was utterly debilitating."

As for the whispers of their alleged whirlwind romance, Shanahan claimed she had only ever known Musk as a friend, as well as in a professional capacity, including speaking to the billionaire about "how I might think about helping my daughter with her autism treatment, given his background with Neuralink," referring his neurotechnology company.

Shanahan insisted the conversation was "very meaningful" to her and "to be painted with such a massive scarlet letter for it just seems so unfair."