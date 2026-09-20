Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman: Relationship Timeline of the 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Following Their Split
Sept. 20 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, well-known figures from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, ended their relationship in April 2026. The couple first met on a blind date in July 2021 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as depicted in season 1 of the series. Their connection quickly resonated with viewers, leading them to appear in multiple seasons.
Throughout their nearly five-year relationship, Abbey and David expressed their aspirations for marriage. However, in an episode of the “We Need to Talk” podcast aired in March 2026, Abbey indicated a shift in their views toward marriage. “I do [love him],” she stated, “but he’s not ready to get married. There’s a difference.” This comment suggested they were on different wavelengths regarding their future.
Early Relationship Highlights
July 2021 marked the beginning of their romance. During their first date on Love on the Spectrum, they bonded over shared interests in lions and Disney movies. David reminisced, “I really had fun seeing the animals with you,” while Abbey replied, “I had a total fun blast with you.” This initial connection became a cornerstone of their relationship.
By early 2024, the couple took a significant trip to Kenya with their families, featured in season 2. David excitedly teased Abbey about their adventure, saying, “We are going somewhere where we will see lots of our favorite animals.” This trip showcased their shared love for wildlife and adventure.
Discussions of Marriage
In October 2024, Abbey and David discussed their future during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. David expressed optimism, stating, “We [are] gonna get engaged someday.” Abbey supported this sentiment by saying, “[We’ll] get engaged someday … [right now] we’re having a blast.” Despite their excitement, underlying issues began to surface.
April 2025 brought Abbey’s musical tribute to David during Love on the Spectrum season 3. Her song, “Boyfriend Forever,” included heartfelt lyrics that expressed their love. However, as the months progressed, it became apparent that their relationship faced challenges.
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Struggles and Breakup
By October 2025, Abbey shared insights into their relationship’s difficulties, stating, “We are working on our communication skills because we have different kinds of autism.” This admission highlighted the complexities they navigated together.
Their fourth anniversary in July 2025 was marked by a sweet celebration, with David gifting Abbey a diamond bracelet and declaring his love on social media. “You make me a better man and I love you with all of my heart,” he wrote. Yet, the glow of romance did not shield them from the challenges ahead.
After their last appearance together on Christmas Eve 2025, reports of their split emerged in April 2026. Abbey’s previous comments about marriage resurfaced as potential indicators of their struggles.
As the dust settles on their relationship, both Abbey and David’s futures remain uncertain. Abbey’s remark regarding marriage, “I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom,” suggests a desire for careful considerations in future relationships. Only time will tell what lies ahead for these two individuals from Love on the Spectrum.