REALITY TV NEWS Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman: Relationship Timeline of the 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Following Their Split Source: MEGA Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman began their relationship after meeting on a blind date in July 2021. OK! Staff Sept. 20 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, well-known figures from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, ended their relationship in April 2026. The couple first met on a blind date in July 2021 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as depicted in season 1 of the series. Their connection quickly resonated with viewers, leading them to appear in multiple seasons. Throughout their nearly five-year relationship, Abbey and David expressed their aspirations for marriage. However, in an episode of the “We Need to Talk” podcast aired in March 2026, Abbey indicated a shift in their views toward marriage. “I do [love him],” she stated, “but he’s not ready to get married. There’s a difference.” This comment suggested they were on different wavelengths regarding their future.

Article continues below advertisement

Early Relationship Highlights

Source: MEGA The couple bonded over their shared love of animals and Disney movies during their first date.

July 2021 marked the beginning of their romance. During their first date on Love on the Spectrum, they bonded over shared interests in lions and Disney movies. David reminisced, “I really had fun seeing the animals with you,” while Abbey replied, “I had a total fun blast with you.” This initial connection became a cornerstone of their relationship. By early 2024, the couple took a significant trip to Kenya with their families, featured in season 2. David excitedly teased Abbey about their adventure, saying, “We are going somewhere where we will see lots of our favorite animals.” This trip showcased their shared love for wildlife and adventure.

Article continues below advertisement

Discussions of Marriage

Source: MEGA The couple discussed their hopes for marriage while navigating challenges in their relationship.

In October 2024, Abbey and David discussed their future during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. David expressed optimism, stating, “We [are] gonna get engaged someday.” Abbey supported this sentiment by saying, “[We’ll] get engaged someday … [right now] we’re having a blast.” Despite their excitement, underlying issues began to surface. April 2025 brought Abbey’s musical tribute to David during Love on the Spectrum season 3. Her song, “Boyfriend Forever,” included heartfelt lyrics that expressed their love. However, as the months progressed, it became apparent that their relationship faced challenges.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Struggles and Breakup

Source: MEGA They celebrated their fourth anniversary in 2025 despite ongoing communication challenges in their relationship.

By October 2025, Abbey shared insights into their relationship’s difficulties, stating, “We are working on our communication skills because we have different kinds of autism.” This admission highlighted the complexities they navigated together. Their fourth anniversary in July 2025 was marked by a sweet celebration, with David gifting Abbey a diamond bracelet and declaring his love on social media. “You make me a better man and I love you with all of my heart,” he wrote. Yet, the glow of romance did not shield them from the challenges ahead.

Source: MEGA Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman ended their nearly five-year relationship in April 2026.