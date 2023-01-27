Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She's Parting Ways With Infamous Pennsylvania Dance Studio

Abby Lee Miller, the famed TV personality of the hit show Dance Moms, has decided to part ways with one of her most famous locations — her dance studio in Pittsburgh, Penn. Miller, 57, who has been an influence in the world of competitive dance for decades, sold the studio this past December for an off-market deal worth $300,000.

Miller was first introduced to viewers of the Lifetime series in 2011, and millions of fans watched her every move as they saw her teach young dancers navigate the challenging world of competitive dance. As the show progressed, her Pennsylvania studio provided the perfect backdrop for the production. With its grand entrance, jazz-style staircase and unique instructional setting, Miller's studio quickly became a cornerstone of the show.