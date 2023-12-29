Actor Lukas Gage Asks Court to Not Give Spousal Support to Ex Chris Appleton as They Hash Out Divorce
One month after Chris Appleton filed for divorce from Lukas Gage, it looks like the two are on the same page. So much so, the White Lotus star, 28, responded to his ex's filing, asking the court to not give spousal support to the hairstylist, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In the documents, Gage said that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligation of each party are his separate property and that each party should pay their own legal fees.
As OK! previously reported, the 40-year-old split from Gage in November, listing the date of separation as November 10, 2023, and citing "irreconcilable differences" for the reason why they went their separate ways.
The former flames were only married for six months.
After rumors circulated that the pair were an item, Appleton confirmed the news in March.
"Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he gushed on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”
The duo got engaged and married in April, and it was filmed for an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in November.
Appleton's pal Kim Kardashian officiated their Las Vegas nuptials — but she gave them a good piece of advice along the way.
"Wait, you have to get a prenup,” the 43-year-old star told Appleton and Gage.
The hair guru then FaceTimed Gage about the decision.
“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she told Gage. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”
The You alum then seemingly poked fun at his short-term romance while discussing watchmaker Longines in November.
“This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition, class, timekeeping and style,” he quipped during the party, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.”
Gage added: “I’m totally kidding.”