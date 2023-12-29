Actor Lukas Gage Asks Court to Not Give Spousal Support to Ex Chris Appleton as They Hash Out Divorce

One month after Chris Appleton filed for divorce from Lukas Gage, it looks like the two are on the same page. So much so, the White Lotus star, 28, responded to his ex's filing, asking the court to not give spousal support to the hairstylist, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In the documents, Gage said that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligation of each party are his separate property and that each party should pay their own legal fees.