Kim Kardashian 'Approves' Of Chris Appleton's New Fiancé Lukas Gage, Insider Spills: She 'Runs Her Inner Circle With An Iron First'
After it was revealed that Kim Kardashian's longtime hairdresser and bestie Chris Appleton and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage are engaged, it seems like the reality star, 42, has signed off on the relationship.
“People that work for Kim Kardashian don’t dare make a move without first consulting her. Let’s just say if Chris didn’t have Kim’s approval, he wouldn’t be dating Lukas,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Kim runs her inner circle with an iron fist. Before anyone is allowed into the super exclusive club, they need to receive Kim’s blessing."
"Lucas isn’t just dating Chris — he’s also dating Kim. Never forget that Kim is the boss," the insider adds.
The actor, 27, has apparently "passed" Kardashian's test since he's "publicly expressed his love for Chris" but "hasn't said a word about Kim, which is exactly as she likes it,” the insider discloses.
Last month, Appleton confirmed he was dating the You lead while speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show. "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," he said. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."
A week later, Gage couldn't help but gush over his new relationship. "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he said on the Today show. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," Gage later told People of his romance blossoming. "I'll trust anything that guy has to say about hair and beauty, and he's got such a good eye and so talented at what he does."
The couple made their red carpet debut last month and got engaged a few weeks ago, an insider told People.
"Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them," the source shared. "They seem like the real deal."
OK! has reached out to Kardashian and Appleton for comment.