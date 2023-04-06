Kim Kardashian 'Approves' Of Chris Appleton's New Fiancé Lukas Gage, Insider Spills: She 'Runs Her Inner Circle With An Iron First'

After it was revealed that Kim Kardashian's longtime hairdresser and bestie Chris Appleton and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage are engaged, it seems like the reality star, 42, has signed off on the relationship.

“People that work for Kim Kardashian don’t dare make a move without first consulting her. Let’s just say if Chris didn’t have Kim’s approval, he wouldn’t be dating Lukas,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Kim runs her inner circle with an iron fist. Before anyone is allowed into the super exclusive club, they need to receive Kim’s blessing."