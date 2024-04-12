12 Actors Who Have Portrayed Elvis Presley in TV and Film: Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and More
Austin Butler
Austin Butler impressed the world with his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's multi-awarded biopic film, Elvis.
The role earned him Best Actor and similar awards from the British Academy Film Awards, Sunset Circle Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Satellite Awards and Minnesota Film Critics Alliance, to name a few.
"It really felt like the role of a lifetime," Butler told A.Frame of his portrayal. "But what comes along with that is just immense terror and a nearly crippling amount of responsibility — responsibility to all the people that gave me the job, but even more so to Elvis' family, and to his friends, and to all of his fans around the world. And there's also so many ways that it could have gone wrong."
Bruce Campbell
Bubba Ho Tep features Bruce Campbell playing the role of an elderly man in a nursing home who claims to be Presley. He and his friend, Jack (Ossie Davis), embark on a journey to face an ancient mummy who reportedly takes the souls of the people in the nursing home.
Don Johnson
The 1981 TV movie Elvis and the Beauty Queen paid tribute to Presley four years after his death.
The Don Johnson-led flick follows Presley's relationship with Linda Thompson — from their first meeting until the few years before his death.
Drake Milligan
For one whole season in the CMT series Sun Records, country singer Drake Milligan portrays Presley's role after a similar performance in the 2014 short film Nobody.
Harvey Keitel
The 1990s drama Finding Graceland follows Harvey Keitel as he pretends to be Presley after faking his death. The fictionalized version of the King finds himself on a roller-coaster road trip to Memphis years after executing his plan.
Jack White
Jack White plays a pissed-off Presley in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The American comedy film, which stars John C. Reilly, is a fictionalized version of the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's early life in the 1940s.
Jacob Elordi
Following the success of Luhrmann's Elvis, Sofia Coppola released Priscilla, with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi playing the roles of Priscilla Presley and her late ex-husband. The flick is based on Priscilla's memoir, Elvis and Me, and it chronicles the pair's love story from their first meeting to their divorce filing.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the 2005 CBS miniseries Elvis, which traces back the "A Little Less Conversation" singer's high school life until his beginnings in the industry.
His resemblance to Elvis and acting skills won him a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.
Kurt Russell
Two years after Elvis' death, Kurt Russell starred as the late singer in the 1979 TV film Elvis.
He previously marked his film debut in It Happened at the World's Fair, an Elvis film, and reportedly scored an uncredited speaking role of the crooner in Forrest Gump.
Michael Shannon
Elvis & Nixon depicts Elvis and President Richard Nixon's meeting at the White House in 1970, with Michael Shannon as the "Hound Dog" hitmaker.
Tyler Hilton
Walk the Line focuses on Johnny Cash's early life until the country singer-songwriter's rise to fame. Tyler Hilton appears in the film as Elvis, starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon and Ginnifer Goodwin, among others.
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer receives credit in Quentin Tarantino's film True Romance as "Mentor," but he notably appears as Elvis in the action flick.