12 Actors Who Have Portrayed Elvis Presley in TV and Film: Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and More

Austin Butler impressed the world with his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's multi-awarded biopic film, Elvis.

The role earned him Best Actor and similar awards from the British Academy Film Awards, Sunset Circle Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Satellite Awards and Minnesota Film Critics Alliance, to name a few.

"It really felt like the role of a lifetime," Butler told A.Frame of his portrayal. "But what comes along with that is just immense terror and a nearly crippling amount of responsibility — responsibility to all the people that gave me the job, but even more so to Elvis' family, and to his friends, and to all of his fans around the world. And there's also so many ways that it could have gone wrong."