'Do You Not Feel Bad?': Actress Portraying Slain Influencer Gabby Petito In Lifetime Drama SLAMMED For Exploiting Tragedy For 'Fame'
Only one year after 22-year-old Gabby Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Lifetime is gearing up to release a flick retelling the tale of her tragic murder.
The Gabby Petito Story is set to premiere on Saturday, October 1, starring Skyler Samuels as Petito, and Evan Hall as her former fiancé Brian Laundrie — but Samuels' social media is now being flooded with hate for taking the controversial role.
While Samuels hasn't updated her Instagram in over six months, that hasn't stopped frustrated followers of Petito's story from dragging her in the comments of her past selfies.
"Wow you look JUST like this girl that was killed by her boyfriend in a horrific way. You should TOTALLY exploit her demise for money and fame," one user wrote. "that would be awesome and totally not corrupt your soul at all!! But, you'd need a soul to begin with lol so you're good."
"Do you not feel bad portraying Gabbie [sic] in a movie when she just passed away?" another commenter asked. "The family doesn’t want the movie… literally anything for a check right?"
A third added, "super messed up that you are portraying Gabbie [sic]… honestly im disgusted the movie is made at all."
As OK! previously reported, Petito went missing weeks after embarking on a cross-country roadtrip with her then-boyfriend. She was reported missing by her family after Laundrie returned home alone.
The 23-year-old later confessed to killing the budding social media influencer in a notebook found near his remains. Authorities ruled he took his own life weeks before the contents of his journal were revealed, confirming their findings.
"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," he wrote. "I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."