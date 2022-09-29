'Do You Not Feel Bad?': Actress Portraying Slain Influencer Gabby Petito In Lifetime Drama SLAMMED For Exploiting Tragedy For 'Fame'

Only one year after 22-year-old Gabby Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Lifetime is gearing up to release a flick retelling the tale of her tragic murder.

The Gabby Petito Story is set to premiere on Saturday, October 1, starring Skyler Samuels as Petito, and Evan Hall as her former fiancé Brian Laundrie — but Samuels' social media is now being flooded with hate for taking the controversial role.