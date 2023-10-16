Gwen Stefani Feels 'Weird' Seeing Reba McEntire in Blake Shelton's Chair on 'The Voice'
For the first time ever, Gwen Stefani is on The Voice without Blake Shelton by her side — and she admitted the change of pace hasn't been so easy to adjust to.
This season, which premiered in September, saw newcomer Reba McEntire take the country crooner's spot.
"Let's face it. Blake, he's such a huge part of this show," the blonde beauty, 53, declared in a new interview of flying solo this time. "I mean, he is The Voice in so many ways, so it does definitely feel weird to be back without him."
"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," Stefani admitted of when she was on the series before they began dating. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."
The mom-of-three also clarified that her husband, 47, has no intentions of coming back as a coach.
"He's done, you know, 23 seasons," she said. "I think that there's only so many times you can repeat yourself."
"The thing that's frustrating is we all love watching him. He's so good at the show... It took me like a long time to accept that he was going to [leave], because I was like, 'Who will you be if you're not the guy on The Voice?'" recalled the GXVE Beauty founder. "Ends up, he's still the same guy and I get to hang out with him every day. Sorry, guys, I'm lucky."
As OK! previously revealed, an insider claimed Stefani was "gunning" for McEntire "to make sure she "falls in line" so the "Rich Girl" crooner could become the queen bee on set.
"Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins," the source spilled.
However, a separate source noted that Shelton begged his wife to play nice she he's good pals with the Big Sky alum, 68.
"Blake worships the ground Reba walks on," the insider said. "She's been such a career inspiration for him."
"In most cases, Blake goes out of his way to not ruffle Gwen's feathers, but he's told her he isn't going to stand for her to be anything less than polite and kind to Reba or she's gong to be living in a house of discontent," the source stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It seems like Shelton got his wish, as McEntire recently revealed Stefani and their fellow costars — John Legend and Niall Horan — welcomed her "warmly, like a sister."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Stefani.