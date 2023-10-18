Is Kelly Clarkson Leaving 'The Voice'? TV Star Hints at Her Decision
Onto the next chapter?
In a new interview, Kelly Clarkson revealed she will likely not return as a judge on The Voice following her recent move to the Big Apple.
“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” the mother-of two explained.
“I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling,’” she admitted.
The American Idol winner went on to share her apprehension over her recent relocation from L.A. to NYC.
“I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision,” she confessed. “I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'"
However, just a few weeks after moving in, Clarkson has nothing but excitement for her new home.
"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it,” she said, mentioning children River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson added that she splurged on a fantastic NYC apartment for herself and her family.
“At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!” she joked. “I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’”
Clarkson’s music director, Jason Halbert, also divulged how well the first taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show went in their new location at 30 Rock.
“When people go nuts like that, we’re like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s a superstar,’” Halbert stated of the hype. “Moving to New York has given us all a renewed sense of energy. We can tell Kelly just has this spark in her step right now that’s exciting to see.”
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson has garnered a lot of positive attention as of late not only for the success of her show, but also for her weight loss.
On Friday, October 13, the TV personality shared an Instagram photo in honor of her appearance on The Tonight Show. In the image, Clarkson stunned in tight black pants and a black lace top that showed off her slim figure.
In response to the snap, fans praised the “Since U Been Gone” vocalist for her healthy new look.
“Hello ma’am, you’re STUNNING!” oner person raved, while a second wrote, “Girl.....can I say that you have always looked stunning....but Yes! YES! YES! FOR THIS LOOK! Love the outfit, hair and that big smile. You look like a million bucks!”
A third added, “Guuuurl look at all that weight you’ve lost!!! So proud of you!!!!!!” while a fourth user wondered, “You look amazing. What is your secret???”
“This is how revenge is done👏🔥❤️,” another person penned, referencing Clarkson’s 2022 divorce from the producer, while another noted, “Brandon Blackstock eat your heart out.”
USA Today interviewed Clarkson.