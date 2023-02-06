Behati Prinsloo Reacts After 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Teases Adam Levine Will Talk About Cheating Scandal On Next Episode
Is Adam Levine coming clean about his sexting scandal?
This past summer, the singer admitted he "crossed a line" when he sent sexually charged messages to women other than wife Behati Prinsloo, and a teaser for the Wednesday, February 8, episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast made it seem as if he's coming on her show to discuss the headline-spinning ordeal.
"I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage," Cooper says in the clip, which was posted to social media on Monday, February 6. "How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?"
A spooky version of Maroon's "She Will Be Loved" plays in the background, and though Cooper is visible in the video, the person she's talking to is never shown, though the clues all hint at Levine.
Prinsloo, 34, herself took notice of the post, vaguely commenting, "LOL."
As OK! reported, Levine, 43, denied ever having a physical affair, but confessed the Instagram DMs he sent other women weren't acceptable.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," The Voice alum wrote on social media a few days after the scandal broke.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he concluded. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."
Prinsloo, who was pregnant with their third child when the buzz took over Hollywood, decided to stick by her man, showing a united front by stepping out together shortly after. She gave birth to their child last month.