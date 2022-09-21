Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Still Living Together Despite Musician 'Crossing The Line' With Instagram Model
Even though Adam Levine got a little too flirty with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are still living together, Radar reported on Tuesday, September 20.
“[Adam] absolutely denies sleeping with Sumner or anyone else," the insider said, adding that the pair, who got married in July 2014, are working through their issues.
As OK! previously reported, Stroh took to TikTok and claimed that she had an alleged affair with the Maroon 5 musician. "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," he wrote in the alleged message. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
"I wasn't in the scene like I am now so I definitely was very easily manipulated," Stroh said in the video, which was captioned, "Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."
“I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press, because as I had said, I was new to L.A. So I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that’s just how it was,” she explained. “As soon as I realized that was not the case, I had cut things off with him.”
However, the "This Love" crooner spoke out about the allegations via social media.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate," Levine, who is expecting baby No. 3 with the Victoria's Secret model, continued, adding that he has "addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."
Prinsloo has not spoken out about the allegations.