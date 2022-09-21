Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Still Living Together Despite Musician 'Crossing The Line' With Instagram Model

As OK! previously reported, Stroh took to TikTok and claimed that she had an alleged affair with the Maroon 5 musician. "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," he wrote in the alleged message. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."

"I wasn't in the scene like I am now so I definitely was very easily manipulated," Stroh said in the video, which was captioned, "Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."

“I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press, because as I had said, I was new to L.A. So I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that’s just how it was,” she explained. “As soon as I realized that was not the case, I had cut things off with him.”