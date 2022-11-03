Adam Levine Spotted On Dad Duty During Sweet So Cal Bike Ride With Daughters
Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine was spotted on dad duty earlier this week, hitting the road alongside his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, he shares with model Behati Prinsloo.
On Wednesday, November 2, the “She Will Be Loved” singer was seen riding a bike, pushing his tots in an adjacent cart, at the Pierre Lafond Market & Deli in the Montecito, Calif.
The artist kept it casual during his day out, sporting a plaid button-up shirt, a bike helmet and a pair of ripped blue jeans. He completed the look with a pair of pink sunglasses, a ring, and pair of white sneakers. His two helmet-clad children were all smiles on their day out with dad.
Levine’s wholesome family outing comes weeks after he made headlines for a seemingly much less heartwarming reason – allegedly cheating on Prinsloo, who is currently expecting their third child together. The singer reportedly sent sexually explicit messages to several other women over the past few years.
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine explained in a statement issued shortly after the first cheating allegations surfaced on social media in September. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”
And it seems a part of that is doing his best to mend his eight-year marriage to the model.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider close with the famous couple spilled early last month. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."
Even so, the star is reportedly thankful that the Victoria’s Secret angel has opted to give him another chance.
"He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself,” the insider continued of The Voice alum's romantic approach.
