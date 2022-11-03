Adam Levine Spotted On Dad Duty During Sweet So Cal Bike Ride With Daughters

Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine was spotted on dad duty earlier this week, hitting the road alongside his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, he shares with model Behati Prinsloo.

On Wednesday, November 2, the “She Will Be Loved” singer was seen riding a bike, pushing his tots in an adjacent cart, at the Pierre Lafond Market & Deli in the Montecito, Calif.