Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Arrive In Las Vegas After Singer Accused Of Flirting With Multiple Women While Married
What scandal? Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, were spotted heading to Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 27 — one week after the musician was accused of flirting with multiple women online.
According to photos, the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, was spotted wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and green sneakers, while the model, 34, sported a leopard top but covered her bump with a black jacket.
The couple looked to be in good spirits, despite Levine straying from his wife.
The two, who also share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 5, will be spending more time in Sin City, as Maroon 5 just announced their Las Vegas residency.
However, people couldn't help but rip Levine apart.
"Maroon 5 announcing another residency in vegas [right now] is pretty brave of them," one social media user noted, while another wrote, "The radio is holding a maroon 5 contest to give away vegas residency tickets ... this scandal is just promo."
As OK! previously reported, Sumner Stroh was the first woman to claim Levine slid into her DMs. She then shared the screenshots, in which he allegedly said, "Distract yourself by f**king with me!"
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," another alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
After Stroh came forward, Levine took to social media to address the drama.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the dad-of-two said in a statement. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."