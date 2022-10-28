Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Looks Unbothered As She Grabs A Smoothie After Adam Levine Accused Of Cheating With Multiple Women
Keeping calm! Behati Prinsloo looked relaxed as she grabbed a smoothie in Santa Barbara, Calif. — almost one month after her husband, Adam Levine, came forward after several women accused him of cheating on his wife.
In the photos, the model, who is expecting baby No. 3 with the musician, sported a green T-shirt, sunglasses, black leggings and boots. Prinsloo held two smoothies in her hands as she was snapped in the parking lot.
As OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old has been keeping a low profile since the "Payphone" crooner was thrust into the spotlight for stepping out on his wife.
In mid-October, Prinsloo, who shares daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, with Levine, shared an adorable photo of one of her tots dressed in a Halloween costume.
Prinsloo has stayed mum about the rumors, but she is sticking by her man's side, as she's been spotted at several events with him.
Sumner Stroh was the first woman to claim Levine slid into her DMs. She then shared the screenshots, in which he allegedly said, "Distract yourself by f**king with me!"
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," another alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
Levine then took to social media to share his side of the story.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the dad-of-two said in a statement. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Going forward, the dad-of-two is focused on putting his wife first.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."