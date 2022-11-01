Moving On! Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Proudly Steps Out With Husband Adam Levine & Daughter Gio After Cheating Scandal
United for a spooky celebration! Adam Levine stepped out with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, to take their daughter Gio to an adorable Halloween event in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, October 31.
The celebrity couple’s sighting together comes after the Victoria’s Secret Angel — who is currently pregnant with the duo's third child — has appeared to be forgive and forget her husband’s alleged infidelity.
For the family outing, Levine sported a plain white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and an orange snapback cap as he held onto his daughter’s pink lunchbox and neon green water bottle.
Prinsloo strutted beside her 4-year-old in a gorgeous maternity ensemble — featuring a brown one piece activewear suit and a matching sweater tied around her waist.
The supermodel added to her drool-worthy look with an attractive thick red choker, black crew socks, onyx sneakers and stylish sunglasses.
Gio dressed adorably for the festive occasion, as she donned a sweet batgirl costume and held onto the cutest pumpkin painting with her name written across it. The dynamic duo's eldest daughter, Dusty, 6, was not seen in any photos of the family outing.
Although Prinsloo never spoke publicly about her husband's alleged cheating behaviors, OK! recently reported how grateful Levine was that his wife gave their marriage a second chance.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," a source revealed regarding the five mistresses to allegedly expose Levine's sexual messages. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."
"He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself," the insider continued.
The Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to clear his name as soon as he was drawn into the spotlight in a negative light.
Although shutting down rumors he slept with anyone beside his wife, he did admit to certain instances where he took things too far.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote at the time of the exposed cheating rumors. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."