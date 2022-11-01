Moving On! Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Proudly Steps Out With Husband Adam Levine & Daughter Gio After Cheating Scandal

"He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself," the insider continued.

The Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to clear his name as soon as he was drawn into the spotlight in a negative light.

Although shutting down rumors he slept with anyone beside his wife, he did admit to certain instances where he took things too far.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote at the time of the exposed cheating rumors. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."