Admitting Something? Adam Levine Revealed He Didn't Believe In Monogamy Prior To Alleged Cheating Scandal

In the same interview, the Maroon 5 rocker explained that he's able to distance himself from his actions. “My ability to detach myself — it’s also my worst feature. I let myself off the hook to the point where it’s a bad thing. People are hard on themselves. I’m not," he stated. “Funny. I’m intelligent enough to survive happily and be compassionate. If I were too smart, I would realize all the ills of the world.”

As OK! previously reported, Levine was accused of stepping out on his marriage to Behati Prinsloo, as model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that the two carried on a year-long-affair. The father-of-two released a statement the following day where he admitted to exchanging messages with Stroh, but insisted they didn't have a physical relationship.