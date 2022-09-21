Admitting Something? Adam Levine Revealed He Didn't Believe In Monogamy Prior To Alleged Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine has a lot of explaining to do. The former coach of The Voice once admitted to cheating in a past relationship and that monogamy was not something he had a very strong belief in.
His confessions came a decade before his recent infidelity scandal.
“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," Levine said in a resurfaced 2009 interview. "People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”
In the same interview, the Maroon 5 rocker explained that he's able to distance himself from his actions. “My ability to detach myself — it’s also my worst feature. I let myself off the hook to the point where it’s a bad thing. People are hard on themselves. I’m not," he stated. “Funny. I’m intelligent enough to survive happily and be compassionate. If I were too smart, I would realize all the ills of the world.”
As OK! previously reported, Levine was accused of stepping out on his marriage to Behati Prinsloo, as model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that the two carried on a year-long-affair. The father-of-two released a statement the following day where he admitted to exchanging messages with Stroh, but insisted they didn't have a physical relationship.
"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," an insider explained of Levine's actions, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."
Despite being adamant that the relationship was never sexual, sources close to Stroh claim otherwise. "Adam got Sumner front row tickets to his concert as well as extras for (her) mom and her friend," the insider alleged. "They hooked up the night before at his hotel. She was manipulated into thinking she wasn’t breaking up a happy marriage."
Levine apologized for his actions via a Tuesday, September 20, Instagram post, writing, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Perez Hilton obtained excerpts from the 2009 Cosmopolitan interview with Levine.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with a source close to Levine.